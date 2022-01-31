Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on a potential super fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on a potential Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury super fight.

It appears that both Fury and Ngannou are in agreement that they want to meet in the boxing ring in 2022.

Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, who has held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020, called out Ngannou prior to his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Taking to Twitter, Fury commented:

“Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves?”

To which Ngannou responded:

“How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor.”

‘The Predator’ who is in a bitter contract dispute with the UFC also responded to Fury by sharing a fight poster for their potential 2022 clash.

Michael Bisping took to YouTube to share his thoughts on a potential fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury:

“Last thing I want to do is potentially get in the way of a huge, lucrative opportunity for Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. I hope he gets a chance to box against him, he’ll make a ton of money. But I don’t think it will be a potentially competitive fight.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“Francis is a terrifying man, he has some insane power and he has, as we saw against Ciryl Gane, a skill set that is getting better all the time. But the boxing skill level is just not there you know… Tyson Fury is like lightning, he’s very fast, he’s got tremendous cardio ability, great footwork, great experience. He can go 12 rounds, he’s been with the best guys in the world.”

Michael Bisping concluded:

“I understand people wanting to see that fight. I would pay to see that fight. You want to see a UFC champ vs a boxing heavyweight champ. I just don’t think it would be competitive. Just like, not being disrespectful to Ngannou, if Tyson Fury steps into the Octagon, Francis would take him down and maul the f*cking daylights out of him.”

Check out Bisping’s comments below around the 11:00 mark of the video.

Do you agree with Bisping that although everyone would want to see a Ngannou vs Fury boxing match, the outcome would inevitably be a Fury victory?