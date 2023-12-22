Joe Rogan encourages elite fighter outside of the UFC to stop wasting their careers: “Nobody’s watching”

By Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has encouraged elite fighters outside of the promotion not to waste their careers.

Joe Rogan

Over the course of the last few decades, the majority of the best fighters in MMA have made their way over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, that hasn’t always been the case.

For one reason or the other, some have always been on the outside looking in. In that time, one commentator has been there to see them all come and go – and that’s Joe Rogan.

RELATED: Joe Rogan reflects on legendary career of ‘special guy’ BJ Penn: “I put him against any 155 pounder that’s ever lived”

In a recent interview with Bo Nickal, Rogan gave his candid thoughts when it came to the subject of elite fighters competing outside the UFC.

Rogan gives non-UFC fighters some advice

“No disrespect to the other organizations, there’s very good fighters in the other organizations, but I often feel like they’re wasting their career,” Rogan told Nickal. “Because I see these elite fighters that are fighting in Bellator or PFL, and I’m like, ‘Hey guys, no one’s watching.’

“I mean, some people are watching. You’re getting a little bit of a fanbase. I don’t want to disrespect. But, there’s a reality. There’s the XFL and there’s the CFL, then there’s the f*cking NFL. And if you’re not in the f*cking NFL, are you really playing football?”

“If you’re the UFC champ, you’re the f*cking man.” Rogan said. “If you’re the Bellator champ, I respect the sh*t out of those guys. I love them. Guys like Johnny Eblen. I really wish that guy would come to the UFC.”

“There’s this feeling of being in the UFC that everyone dreams of,” Rogan said. “You want Bruce Buffer right in front of you going, ‘It’s time!’ And you’re like, ‘Holy sh*t.’”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

