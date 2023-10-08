UFC Vegas 80 Results: Joaquin Buckley defeats Alex Morono

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 results, including the welterweight bout between Alex Morono and Joaquin Buckley.

Morono (23-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tim Means this past May in Charlotte. ‘The Great White’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (16-6 MMA) last competed in May, where he scored a TKO victory over Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73. ‘New Mansa’ enters the contest having gone 4-2 over his past six fights.

Round one begins and Buckley charges across the Octagon and looks to force the clinch. Alex Morono breaks free and lands a nice counter shot. Joaquin backs up and resets. Morono with a hard kick to the body. Buckley with a 1-2 that falls short. Morono rips the body but gets countered by a big right from Joaquin Buckley. That appeared to wobble Alex, but he remains on his feet and appears to be ok. Another big right just misses the mark for Buckley. He goes upstairs with a high kick that just misses. Both men are throwing heavy leather now. Alex Morono with a front kick to the body. Buckley charges at him with a flurry, but nothing really connects. A flying knee attempt is blocked by Morono. He moves to his left but runs into a big right hand. Buckley shoots in and scores a big takedown. Morono rolls for an armbar. Buckley pulls his arm out and escapes. Back on the feet now and Buckley charges in with another takedown to close out the round.

Round two begins and Alex Morono forces an off-balance Joaquin Buckley to the ground with a head kick. Buckley pops right back to his feet and lands a left to the body. Morono swings and misses with a head kick. Buckley charges in with a flurry. Morono ducks under some big punches and circles off the fence. A hard kick to the body from Buckley. He continues to press forward aggressively. Under two minutes remain. Alex Morono lands a kick to the body, but Buckley counters with a good punch to the liver. Joaquin continues to go low high with his combinations. He charges forward with another combination and lands a good left. He presses Morono against the cage and lands a nice knee to the body before the horn.

Round three begins and Joaquin Buckley is back to throwing big punches and kicks. He has Alex Morono in trouble early here. A mistake allows Alex to take top position, but Joaquin quickly escapes and gets back to his feet. Big punches from Buckley now. He rocks Morono with a right hook. That fight hits the floor and Buckley begins unloading ground and pound. One minute remains in the fight. More hammer fists and punches from Buckley. What a performance from Joaquin!

Official UFC Vegas 80 Results: Joaquin Buckley def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Who would you like to see Buckley fight next following his victory over Morono this evening in Sin City?