Jiří Procházka responds to Jamahal Hill’s post-UFC 300 callout, offers to face Alex Pereira on weeks’ notice at UFC 301
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka didn’t take long to respond to Jamahal Hill’s recent callout after UFC 300.
Procházka defeated Aleksandar Rakić to get back in the win column at UFC 300 last Saturday in Las Vegas. He earned a comeback victory after some early struggles against Rakić, and just months removed from his vacant title loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 295.
Procházka’s win came just a few fights before Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 headliner. Hill, who vacated the title last year due to injury, had a four-fight winning streak snapped.
Just hours after the event, Hill took to social media to call out Procházka for his planned comeback later this year. Both light heavyweights are vying for another shot at Pereira and the UFC 205lb belt.
Jiří Procházka focused on the title, not Jamahal Hill, after UFC 300
During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Procházka seemed to dismiss Hill’s recent social media callout.
“I want to fight for the title, especially after that fight in New York,” Procházka said. The fact that I won the fight last Saturday, it’s the only thing that I feel right now that makes sense. My ability to take punches, I know how to fight with someone [with Alex Pereira’s style].”
Procházka was then asked about his willingness to face Pereira on short notice for the upcoming UFC 301 pay-per-view in Brazil.
“I want to fight as soon as possible,” Procházka said. “If it’ll be for a title with Alex, I’m able to take a fight in Brazil. In two weeks. If there’s another date, then we’ll see.”
Pereira suffered a broken toe at UFC 300 and is unlikely to make the short-notice fighting appearance in Brazil. UFC 301 is headlined by a UFC flyweight title matchup between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.
Procházka returned to championship form in his last performance, and he could potentially get his rematch against Pereira. While Hill is another viable option for his next fight, Procházka seems less than enthused about the idea.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC