Jiří Procházka responds to Jamahal Hill’s post-UFC 300 callout, offers to face Alex Pereira on weeks’ notice at UFC 301

By Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka didn’t take long to respond to Jamahal Hill’s recent callout after UFC 300.

Jiří Procházka, Jamahal Hill

Procházka defeated Aleksandar Rakić to get back in the win column at UFC 300 last Saturday in Las Vegas. He earned a comeback victory after some early struggles against Rakić, and just months removed from his vacant title loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Procházka’s win came just a few fights before Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 headliner. Hill, who vacated the title last year due to injury, had a four-fight winning streak snapped.

Just hours after the event, Hill took to social media to call out Procházka for his planned comeback later this year. Both light heavyweights are vying for another shot at Pereira and the UFC 205lb belt.

Jiří Procházka focused on the title, not Jamahal Hill, after UFC 300

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Procházka seemed to dismiss Hill’s recent social media callout.

“I want to fight for the title, especially after that fight in New York,” Procházka said. The fact that I won the fight last Saturday, it’s the only thing that I feel right now that makes sense. My ability to take punches, I know how to fight with someone [with Alex Pereira’s style].”

Procházka was then asked about his willingness to face Pereira on short notice for the upcoming UFC 301 pay-per-view in Brazil.

“I want to fight as soon as possible,” Procházka said.  “If it’ll be for a title with Alex, I’m able to take a fight in Brazil. In two weeks. If there’s another date, then we’ll see.”

Pereira suffered a broken toe at UFC 300 and is unlikely to make the short-notice fighting appearance in Brazil. UFC 301 is headlined by a UFC flyweight title matchup between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

Procházka returned to championship form in his last performance, and he could potentially get his rematch against Pereira. While Hill is another viable option for his next fight, Procházka seems less than enthused about the idea.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira thought Arman Tsarukyan "went out" from D'Arce choke late in third round at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reveals prediction for UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor: "I'd like to keep it on the feet"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

Michael Chandler believes that he will finish Conor McGregor in the second round at UFC 303 later this year.

Ilia Topuria, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria reveals details of run-in with Sean O'Malley at UFC 300 after recent fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

UFC titleholders Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley came face-to-face at UFC 300 after recent back-and-forths about a potential super fight.

Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal dismisses Khamzat Chimaev's criticism of UFC 300 performance: "Who were you fighting at 5-0?"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal believes he’ll be a -1000 favorite in a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

Tom Aspinall announces UFC 304 return in Manchester: "Waiting for my opponent to accept"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is set to return to Manchester later this year.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria clears the air on visibly cold reaction to Max Holloway's knockout at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024
Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen blasts Dricus Du Plessis for attending UFC 300: “If you can't fight because you're hurt, don't come!”

Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Chael Sonnen is blasting reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for his decision to attend UFC 300.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler shares his thoughts on the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: “I think Islam finishes him”

Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Michael Chandler is sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling reveals he would've contemplated retirement had he lost at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024

Aljamain Sterling says he likely would have retired had he lost to Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal explains why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes in a potential super fight

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has explained why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes if the two ever fought.