Jiří Procházka responds to Jamahal Hill’s post-UFC 300 callout, offers to face Alex Pereira on weeks’ notice at UFC 301

Jiří Procházka focused on the title, not Jamahal Hill, after UFC 300

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Procházka seemed to dismiss Hill’s recent social media callout.

“I want to fight for the title, especially after that fight in New York,” Procházka said. The fact that I won the fight last Saturday, it’s the only thing that I feel right now that makes sense. My ability to take punches, I know how to fight with someone [with Alex Pereira’s style].”

Procházka was then asked about his willingness to face Pereira on short notice for the upcoming UFC 301 pay-per-view in Brazil.

“I want to fight as soon as possible,” Procházka said. “If it’ll be for a title with Alex, I’m able to take a fight in Brazil. In two weeks. If there’s another date, then we’ll see.”

Pereira suffered a broken toe at UFC 300 and is unlikely to make the short-notice fighting appearance in Brazil. UFC 301 is headlined by a UFC flyweight title matchup between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

Procházka returned to championship form in his last performance, and he could potentially get his rematch against Pereira. While Hill is another viable option for his next fight, Procházka seems less than enthused about the idea.