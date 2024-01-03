Jim Miller reveals ideal opponents for planned UFC 300 fight: “It’d be fun”

By Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Lightweight contender Jim Miller has several opponents in mind for UFC 300 in April.

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC

‘A-10’ has been out of the cage since a devastating first-round knockout win over Jesse Butler in June. That was another major victory for the seemingly ageless Jim Miller. With the stoppage win, he improved to 4-1 in his last five appearances, previously scoring wins over names such as Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

As of now, Jim Miller is set to return to the cage later this month, against Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84. Not to say that this upcoming bout with ‘Moogly’ doesn’t matter, but it’s clear the longtime contender has big plans. For years now, Miller has been discussing his plans to fight at UFC 300. Now, fans are just a few months away from the historic card.

Late last year, Dana White even confirmed that Jim Miller would be added to the event. As of now, there are only a few matchups added to the card, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic and Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar. In the event that Miller does get added to the milestone event, he has a few potential opponents in mind.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Top Turtle MMA Podcast, Jim Miller discussed UFC 300. There, ‘A-10’ showed interest in bouts with fellow longtime fighters, Tony Ferguson, and Matt Brown. Furthermore, Miller named the rising Paddy Pimblett as a fight that he would take in a heartbeat.

BEN ASKREN WOULD "ABSOLUTELY" FACE JORGE MASVIDAL IN UFC 300 REMATCH: "I'LL FIGHT HIM!"

Jim Miller

Jim Miller names potential opponents for UFC 300 fight

“It’d be fun to get in there with somebody that’s been in there a bit and is one of these guys that I’ve seen fight a bunch you know.” Jim Miller stated in the interview, discussing his plans to fight at UFC 300 in April. “The Tony’s [Ferguson], the Matt Brown’s, stuff like that.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “But I’d take Paddy in a heartbeat too so really it’s just an opportunity, that’s the way I look at it so either way, we’ll figure that out January 14.”

While Jim Miller would love to fight Paddy Pimblett at UFC 300, fans can cross ‘The Baddy’ off the list of potential fighters. Following his win over Tony Ferguson last month, the British fighter revealed plans to return in the summer. Due to the impending birth of twins, any plans to fight in April are off the table.

Although, both ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Immortal’ are both open for that potential UFC 300 date. While Ferguson is coming off a decision loss to Pimblett last month, Matt Brown hasn’t been seen since a knockout win over Court McGee last May. If Miller decides to accept that bout, it would be his first at welterweight since 2007.

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Jim Miller fight at UFC 300 in April?

