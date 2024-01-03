Jake Paul reportedly enters talks with boxer who fights 45 pounds lighter than him: “Anytime anyplace”

Jake Paul is reportedly in talks to face Neeraj Goyat in his next boxing match in March.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the ring late last month against Andre August. Heading into the matchup, Jake Paul stated that the bout was the first, of his serious boxing journey. The bout wasn’t broadcast on pay-per-view, didn’t have any major hype, and the YouTuber was just focused on fighting.

Ultimately, Jake Paul turned in a highlight-reel first-round knockout win last month over August. Just one week later, he announced plans to return in the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, set for March. However, Paul declined to name his next opponent when announcing his return date. Which didn’t come as a surprise, given the short-notice nature of the announcement.

In the weeks since his announcement, Jake Paul has been linked to several names. On social media, he recently revealed that Tommy Fury turned down a rematch against him. ‘TNT’ previously handed Paul his first career loss last year, by split decision. With that in mind, it seems that the YouTuber has decided to go in a different direction.

As reported by Michael Benson of TalkSport, Jake Paul is in discussions to fight Neeraj Goyat next. While that name doesn’t jump off the paper, he would be by far the most experienced boxer the influencer has faced. He currently holds an 18-4-2 record and fought at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The issue is that the Indian boxer campaigns all the way down at welterweight. Meaning, that there’s a nearly 50-pound difference between Goyat and Paul. Thus, making a catchweight bout between the two the only possible avenue to fight.

Still, the Indian boxer seems determined to fight Jake Paul next. On social media, Goyat has repeatedly called out the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the last few days, aggressively campaigning for the bout. In the event that he does, it would be by far the biggest boxing match of his career.

In 2019, the former Olympic boxer was scheduled for a bout against Amir Khan. That bout with ‘King’ was going to be massive for Goyat, but it failed to come to fruition. Due to injury, the Indian boxer was forced to withdraw. Five years on from that canceled bout, he will hope to score a fight against Jake Paul.

Although, there’s still a lot that needs to be figured out to make the boxing match a reality. First and foremost, the fact that there’s a massive, massive weight difference between the two boxers. Still, it seems like Jake Paul and Neeraj Goyat are down to face off early this year in a high-profile fight.

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch Jake Paul vs. Neeraj Goyat despite the massive size difference? Who do you have in that potential matchup?