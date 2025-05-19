Jairzinho Rozenstruik set to meet Power Slap veteran in first fight since UFC exit
Jairzinho Rozenstruik is no longer a member of the UFC heavyweight roster, but is combat sports career will continue.
It was recently announced that the Surinamese striking specialist has signed with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion, which uses a ruleset that mixes elements of boxing and MMA. He will headline the promotion’s second event, taking on Devon Schwan on June 14 in Miami. Schwan may not be a name many fans recognize, but he does have some notable experience. In his last fight, he defeated Jesse Pringle in the BKFC ring. Before that, he was knocked out in Dana White’s Power Slap. Yes, you read that correctly. He lost his lone MMA fight in 2011.
Rozenstruik will be joined on the June 14 “DBX 2” card by a number of other UFC veterans, including former featherweight contender Alex Caceres, who will take on Saidyokub Kakhramonov. Phil Hawes and Sasha Palatnikov will also meet on the card, while other Octagon veterans like Jessica Rose Clark, Alex Nicholson, Francisco Trinaldo are also set to appear.
See the full DBX 2 card below (via MMA Mania):
Full DBX 2 fight card features many UFC veterans
DBX 2 Main Card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Devon Schwan
- Alex Caceres vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
- Alex Nicholson vs. Rob Perez
- Jessy Rose Clark vs. Marilia Moraias
- Phil Hawes vs. Sasha Palatnikov
DBX 2 Preliminary Card
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. EC Moon
- Solomon Renfro vs. Peter Stanonik
- Luis Saldana vs. Martin Justiz
- Boston Salmon vs. Lamar Brown
- Victor Cardoso vs. Raphael Torres
- Jose Malespin vs. Gabriel Stankunas
Jairzinho Rozenstruik last fought for the UFC in early February, when he suffered a forgettable decision loss to Sergei Pavlovich. Prior to that, he was riding wins over Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Gaziev, but he has been quite inconsistent in the Octagon in recent years. Still, he scored some huge wins as a member of the UFC roster, notably knocking out Andrei Arlovski, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem. There’s no question is next opponent represents a significant step down in competition.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jairzinho Rozenstruik Jessica-Rose Clark Mike Perry UFC