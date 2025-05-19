Jairzinho Rozenstruik set to meet Power Slap veteran in first fight since UFC exit

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is no longer a member of the UFC heavyweight roster, but is combat sports career will continue.

It was recently announced that the Surinamese striking specialist has signed with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion, which uses a ruleset that mixes elements of boxing and MMA. He will headline the promotion’s second event, taking on Devon Schwan on June 14 in Miami. Schwan may not be a name many fans recognize, but he does have some notable experience. In his last fight, he defeated Jesse Pringle in the BKFC ring. Before that, he was knocked out in Dana White’s Power Slap. Yes, you read that correctly. He lost his lone MMA fight in 2011.

Rozenstruik will be joined on the June 14 “DBX 2” card by a number of other UFC veterans, including former featherweight contender Alex Caceres, who will take on Saidyokub Kakhramonov. Phil Hawes and Sasha Palatnikov will also meet on the card, while other Octagon veterans like Jessica Rose Clark, Alex Nicholson, Francisco Trinaldo are also set to appear.

See the full DBX 2 card below (via MMA Mania):