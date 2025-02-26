Jean Silva becomes the latest to offer to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: “I’m like a hitman”

Rising star Jean Silva wants to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

‘Lord’ is fresh off his return to the octagon at UFC Seattle over the weekend. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Drew Dober last summer up at lightweight, Jean Silva faced Melsik Baghdasaryan. There, the Brazilian scored yet another stoppage win, stopping ‘The Gun’ inside of a round. Fresh off that win, Silva is already interested in a return to the cage.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the featherweight discussed his recent win. There, Jean Silva was asked about the possibility of stepping up on short notice to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next month. ‘The Highlight’ was originally slated to face Dan Hooker at the event, but ‘The Hangman’ pulled out this week due to injury.

Speaking with Helwani, Jean Silva showed interest in facing the former ‘BMF’ champion. While facing Justin Gaethje on short notice won’t be an easy task, the Brazilian sees himself as a hitman. If the price is right, he’ll fight anyone, at any time, at any place.

“I’m like a hit man. If you pay the price, I’m going to fight. I’m going to execute.”@Jeansilvamma96 is all for stepping in to replace Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje 👀 pic.twitter.com/T1e10T5bTg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 26, 2025

Jean Silva shows interest in short-notice clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

“[I] would love to fight some strikers at the upper level, it makes sense[to me].” Jean Silva stated through a translator when asked about fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 earlier today. “Once again, it’s not about the person, it’s not about the foundation or visualization, it’s something [I] would like to do.”

He continued, “But at the same time, [I] made a joke here, I’m open to whatever. I’m like a hitman. If you pay the price, I’m going to fight, and I’m going to execute. So, [I] would love to [face Justin Gaethje], but right now, there’s nothing going on. There’s nothing concrete.”

While a fight between Jean Silva and Justin Gaethje would be electric, there are many options for the former UFC interim champion’s return. Since Dan Hooker withdrew earlier this week, many names, including Renato Moicano and Mateusz Gamrot, have offered to face ‘The Highlight’.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight? Do you want to see Justin Gaethje vs. Jean Silva?