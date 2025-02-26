Alexander Volkanovski reveals plans for only a few more fights before UFC retirement: “Sail off in the sunset”

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has an eye on retirement.

‘The Great’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a title defense against Ilia Topuria last February. In the main event of UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski suffered his second straight knockout loss, being stopped by ‘El Matador’ in round two. While the former champion expected a rematch with Topuria next, that won’t be happening.

Instead, Alexander Volkanovski will face the rising Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in Miami later this year. For his part, the Brazilian has been dominant since joining the promotion and is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. In September, he scored a lopsided decision win over former title challenger Brian Ortega to earn the bout against Volkanovski.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, ‘The Great’ discussed his return. In the discussion, Alexander Volkanovski stated plans to beat Diego Lopes and followed it up with hopes for a quick title defense against Movsar Evloev. Unsurprisingly, the 36-year-old former champion plans to be active in 2025.

Volk shares that he plans on having 2-3 more fights in the UFC: "I still love it, but how much longer do I wanna do this to myself and my body? I do want to eventually sail off in the sunset, right? I've already started that. I'm here on the farm and I enjoyed the last year.…

Alexander Volkanovski opens up on retirement ahead of UFC 314 title fight

However, after that? Alexander Volkanovski could potentially retire. Speaking with Helwani, the former UFC champion revealed plans to hang up the gloves after his next two, to three fights. While Volkanovski still loves the sport, the temptation of riding off into the sunset is a tough one for the 36-year-old.

“I’m expecting to have a couple more, a few more.” Alexander Volkanovski stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today ahead of his UFC 314 return. “We’ll see. I’ll say that, and then have a fight and absolutely love it. ‘Give me another seven!’ But how much longer? I still love it, but how much longer do I want to do this to myself and my body? I do want to eventually sail off into the sunset, right?”

He continued, “I’ve already started that, I’m here on the farm and I enjoyed the last year. It’s been incredible, and I was able to grow outside of fighting so much. But I want to have one last crack, and get really stuck into it. Win that belt, defend it, maybe defend it again, one big fight after a defense, we’ll see. Then, I’m done. That’s where we’re at.”

What do you make of these comments from Alexander Volkanovski? Do you expect ‘The Great’ to beat Diego Lopes at UFC 314?