WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira spars with rapper Action Bronson

It’s no secret that Action Bronson is a big UFC fan, but you’ve to be an absolute massive fan to agree to spar with the promotion’s hulking light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Bronson is evidently that kind of fan.

This week, the popular rapper and food aficionado posted a clip of himself sparring the towering UFC champ, and considering the gap in their size and skills, he didn’t do half bad.

See their sparring session below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava)

“Thank you to the legend Alex Pereira for letting me stand with him for three mins,” Action Bronson wrote in the caption for his video.

He also thanked Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz for welcoming him onto the mats at Cruz MMA Mixed Martial Arts School in Nutley, New Jersey.