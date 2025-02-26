WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira spars with rapper Action Bronson

By BJ Penn Staff - February 26, 2025

It’s no secret that Action Bronson is a big UFC fan, but you’ve to be an absolute massive fan to agree to spar with the promotion’s hulking light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Action Bronson, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA, UFC 314, Magomed Ankalaev

Bronson is evidently that kind of fan.

This week, the popular rapper and food aficionado posted a clip of himself sparring the towering UFC champ, and considering the gap in their size and skills, he didn’t do half bad.

See their sparring session below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava)

“Thank you to the legend Alex Pereira for letting me stand with him for three mins,” Action Bronson wrote in the caption for his video.

He also thanked Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz for welcoming him onto the mats at Cruz MMA Mixed Martial Arts School in Nutley, New Jersey.

A tough test for Alex Pereira

Pereira is currently gearing up for a title defense opposite surging Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev, who many consider the toughest test of the his title reign to date.

Pereira, a former Glory kickboxing champ won the vacant light heavyweight title with a knockout Jiri Prochazka in late 2023. He defended the belt three times in 2024, first against former champ Jamahal Hill, then in a rematch against Prochazka, and finally against a tough Khalil Rountree Jr. He won all three fights by stoppage, cementing himself as one of the greatest light heavyweight champions behind Jon Jones, and arguably the top striker in the UFC.

Ankalaev, meanwhile, is riding 11-straight victories, including defeats of Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker, and Ion Cutelaba. The Russian has been openly critical of the amount of time Pereira has spent traveling and posting on social media ahead of their fight, and this footage of the champ sparring with Bronson likely isn’t going to change his mind.

Thankfully, we’ll soon know one way or another how seriously Pereira has been taking his training, and if it’s enough to beat a well-rounded opponent like Ankalaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira UFC

Related

Umar Nurmagomedov

Top UFC bantamweight calls for Umar Nurmagomedov fight amid controversy

Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025
Belal Muhammad press conference
UFC

UFC 315's Belal Muhammad: 'I am the best striker in the welterweight division'

Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he has the best standup of all 170 pounders ahead of his first title defense.

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Robert Whittaker thinks Sean Strickland fight makes sense: 'We haven't been matched up'

Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025

Robert Whittaker thinks a showdown with Sean Strickland makes sense for his next fight.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano throws his name in the hat to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

Renato Moicano is the latest lightweight to throw his name in the hat for a showdown with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to rumors of him taking on Justin Gaethje on short notice

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the idea of a late notice rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next weekend.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

Patricio Pitbull leaks heated back and forth DMs with Yair Rodriguez

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

MMA fans react to Islam Makhachev's cryptic message regarding possible Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

MMA fans have given their thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s cryptic message regarding a possible Ilia Topuria fight.

John Castaneda
UFC

John Castaneda plans to walk down Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Vegas 103: "I'm going to hurt him"

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

John Castaneda expects to be the aggressor in his UFC Vegas 103 fight against Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo calls to fight Petr Yan in potential retirement fight: "I would like to just fight one more time"

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

Henry Cejudo could soon be retiring from MMA again.

Jose Aldo
UFC

REPORT | Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi targeted for UFC 315 in Montreal

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Jose Aldo will reportedly meet Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal later this year.