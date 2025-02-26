WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira spars with rapper Action Bronson
It’s no secret that Action Bronson is a big UFC fan, but you’ve to be an absolute massive fan to agree to spar with the promotion’s hulking light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.
Bronson is evidently that kind of fan.
This week, the popular rapper and food aficionado posted a clip of himself sparring the towering UFC champ, and considering the gap in their size and skills, he didn’t do half bad.
See their sparring session below:
“Thank you to the legend Alex Pereira for letting me stand with him for three mins,” Action Bronson wrote in the caption for his video.
He also thanked Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz for welcoming him onto the mats at Cruz MMA Mixed Martial Arts School in Nutley, New Jersey.
A tough test for Alex Pereira
Pereira is currently gearing up for a title defense opposite surging Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev, who many consider the toughest test of the his title reign to date.
Pereira, a former Glory kickboxing champ won the vacant light heavyweight title with a knockout Jiri Prochazka in late 2023. He defended the belt three times in 2024, first against former champ Jamahal Hill, then in a rematch against Prochazka, and finally against a tough Khalil Rountree Jr. He won all three fights by stoppage, cementing himself as one of the greatest light heavyweight champions behind Jon Jones, and arguably the top striker in the UFC.
Ankalaev, meanwhile, is riding 11-straight victories, including defeats of Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker, and Ion Cutelaba. The Russian has been openly critical of the amount of time Pereira has spent traveling and posting on social media ahead of their fight, and this footage of the champ sparring with Bronson likely isn’t going to change his mind.
Thankfully, we’ll soon know one way or another how seriously Pereira has been taking his training, and if it’s enough to beat a well-rounded opponent like Ankalaev.
