Pros react to Jared Cannonier stopping Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102

By Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Gregory Rodrigues.

Jared Cannonier

Cannonier (18-8 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was coming off back-to-back losses against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Cannonier had scored wins over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

Meanwhile, Gregory Rodrigues (16-6 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous effort resulting in a unanimous decision victory over Christian Leroy Duncan. Prior to that, ‘Robocop’ had scored stoppage victories over Brad Tavares and Denis Tiuliulin.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 main event resulted in an impressive fourth-round comeback win for former title challenger Jared Cannonier. After getting dropped and badly outpointed in the opening round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ began to mount his comeback in the early stages of round two. After chopping away at the legs of Rodrigues and establishing his jab, Cannonier was able slow down the big man and eventually overwhelm his opponent on route to a fourth-round finish. It was a tremendous comeback and one that puts Cannonier right back in the mix at 185lbs.

Official UFC Vegas 102 Results: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues via TKO in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cannonier vs. Rodrigues’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jared Cannonier defeating Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102:

Who would you like to see Jared Cannonier fight next following his TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Gregory Rodrigues Jared Cannonier UFC UFC Vegas 102

Related

Jared Cannonier, UFC Vegas 102, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 102 Bonus Report: Jared Cannonier one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025
Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 102 Results: Jared Cannonier stops Gregory Rodrigues (Video)

Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 results, including the middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues.

Youssef Zalal
UFC

UFC Vegas 102 Results: Youssef Zalal defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal.

UFC Vegas 102, Results, Jared Cannonier, Results, UFC, Gregory Rodrigues
Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 102: 'Cannonier vs. Rodrigues' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues.

Vince Morales
UFC

Vince Morales expecting a "fun scrap" against former training partner Elijah Smith at UFC Vegas 102

Cole Shelton - February 14, 2025

Vince Morales was eager to get a full camp and prove to everyone just how good he is.

Jorge Masvidal

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal interested in running for Florida Senate: "I could make a real difference"

Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025
Rampage Jackson, Anthony Smith
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Anthony Smith gives his side of 'misunderstanding' with Rampage Jackson: "I didn't think he would be upset"

Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has given his side of the beef with Rampage Jackson.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick
Eric Nicksick

Chael Sonnen defends Sean Strickland's head coach following post-UFC 312 comments

Fernando Quiles - February 14, 2025

Chael Sonnen is coming to the defense of Sean Strickland’s head coach Eric Nicksick.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo eyeing one last UFC title run despite two-fight skid: 'I've always wanted to challenge myself'

Fernando Quiles - February 14, 2025

Henry Cejudo is hoping to capture UFC gold one more time.

Merab Dvalishvili
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili names two potential contenders for next UFC bantamweight title fight

Fernando Quiles - February 14, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has two possible challengers in mind for his UFC Bantamweight Championship.