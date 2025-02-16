Pros react to Jared Cannonier stopping Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Gregory Rodrigues.

Cannonier (18-8 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was coming off back-to-back losses against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Cannonier had scored wins over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

Meanwhile, Gregory Rodrigues (16-6 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous effort resulting in a unanimous decision victory over Christian Leroy Duncan. Prior to that, ‘Robocop’ had scored stoppage victories over Brad Tavares and Denis Tiuliulin.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 main event resulted in an impressive fourth-round comeback win for former title challenger Jared Cannonier. After getting dropped and badly outpointed in the opening round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ began to mount his comeback in the early stages of round two. After chopping away at the legs of Rodrigues and establishing his jab, Cannonier was able slow down the big man and eventually overwhelm his opponent on route to a fourth-round finish. It was a tremendous comeback and one that puts Cannonier right back in the mix at 185lbs.

Official UFC Vegas 102 Results: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues via TKO in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cannonier vs. Rodrigues’ below:

How much Rodriguez cuts he’s huge — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 16, 2025

Gregory reminds me of drago — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 16, 2025

19-19. Cannonier bounced back. He needs to incorporate the wrestling and put his weight on RoboCop to tire him out! #UFCVegas102 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 16, 2025

Jared inspiring dudes a machine 40 years old truly a gorilla 🦍 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 16, 2025

Jared should shoot early in the round and strike later — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 16, 2025

Robocop got a second wind — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 16, 2025

The vet in Cannonier coming thru — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) February 16, 2025

29-28 Cannonier. Great fight so far. The Killa Gorilla needs to put him away in the fourth! #UFCVegas102 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 16, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Jared Cannonier defeating Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102:

That’s my favorite elbow set up. Clinch the head, C cup the bicep with the free hand and then let it fly. #UFCVegas102 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 16, 2025

Wow what a comeback he still got it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 16, 2025

Rodrigues head must be crazy hard!!! Cannonier landed a CLEAN hook and his hand bounced back while Rodrigues head stood still!! THATS CRAZY!! lol #ufc #ufcfightnight — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 16, 2025

These are typically the fights where Robocop comes back and wins.

Really cool to see Jared Cannonier bounce back this way!

Very impressive. @ufc #UFCVegas102 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 16, 2025

Who would you like to see Jared Cannonier fight next following his TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues this evening in Sin City?