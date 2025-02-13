Sean Strickland provides update on relationship with Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland has provided an update on his relationship with head coach Eric Nicksick following the latter’s recent criticism.
As we know, Sean Strickland fell short in his attempt to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. He was handily beaten by the reigning champion, leaving many to wonder what’s next for him. Since then, his coach Eric Nicksick has made waves in the MMA community by criticizing Sean’s performance in the contest.
As you can imagine, this led to a lot of debate. Some wondered whether or not there had been issues between Strickland and Nicksick before, whereas others were simply confused to see him talk about something like this so publicly.
Now, Strickland himself has decided to clear the air by posting the following video to his Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Strickland clears the air on Nicksick situation
“I like Eric, he’s a friend of mine and he’s going to continue to be a friend of mine – will he probably be in my corner [again]? Probably not,” he said in an Instagram post.
“We have so many great guys at Xtreme [Couture], Nate [Pettit], Ray Sefo, we have so many savages that I would love to corner me. But that entire fight camp was just a struggle. It was a f—– struggle.”
“We all have excuses as to why we didn’t win, or why we won, and we shouldn’t have won. We all f—– have excuses and they don’t f—– matter… Nothing with Dricus, he came there and fought his a—off. F—– broke my nose, hell yeah. Hats off you fought like a f—– man.”
“I don’t fight to put belts on the wall. I don’t f—– fight because Eric wants to go do a f—— fancy podcast… Through the UFC and fight fans, you guys have changed my f—– life.
“I’ve got a lot of fights left on my contract, I love fighting [and] I’m going back to the gym, working my a—off and starting from f—– square one. That’s just kind of how life is.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Eric Nicksick Sean Strickland UFC