Sean Strickland provides update on relationship with Eric Nicksick

Sean Strickland has provided an update on his relationship with head coach Eric Nicksick following the latter’s recent criticism.

As we know, Sean Strickland fell short in his attempt to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. He was handily beaten by the reigning champion, leaving many to wonder what’s next for him. Since then, his coach Eric Nicksick has made waves in the MMA community by criticizing Sean’s performance in the contest.

As you can imagine, this led to a lot of debate. Some wondered whether or not there had been issues between Strickland and Nicksick before, whereas others were simply confused to see him talk about something like this so publicly.

Now, Strickland himself has decided to clear the air by posting the following video to his Instagram page.