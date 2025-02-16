UFC Vegas 102 Bonus Report: Jared Cannonier one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Gregory Rodrigues. The contest resulted in an impressive fourth-round comeback win for former title challenger Jared Cannonier. After getting dropped and badly outpointed in the opening round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ began to mount his comeback in the early stages of round two. After chopping away at the legs of Rodrigues and establishing his jab, Cannonier was able slow down the big man and eventually overwhelm his opponent on route to a fourth-round finish. It was a tremendous comeback and one that puts Cannonier right back in the mix at 185lbs.

UFC Vegas 102 was co-headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Calvin Kattar taking on Youssef Zalal. The bout proved to be a rather one-sided affair, as Zalal was able to outpoint Kattar throughout the majority of the contest thanks to his crisp jab and hard calf kicks.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 main event. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ ultimately won the contest by fourth-round TKO.

Performance of the night: Gabriel Bonfim earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Khaos Williams (see that here).

Performance of the night: Edmen Shahbazyan pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Dylan Budka (see that here).

