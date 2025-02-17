Phetjeeja to defend ONE Atomweight World Title against Kana at ONE 172
If you thought ONE Championship’s return to Japan was stacked enough, the promotion just bolstered the card with a fifth World Title affair featuring Phetjeeja.
At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, renowned ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja will make the first defense of her gold against Japanese sensation Kana Morimoto.
The bout will go down on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s illustrious Saitama Super Arena.
Unbeaten in six promotional outings, Phetjeeja has cemented herself as one of the most feared striking queens on the planet.
She accumulated four consecutive stoppage victories to kickstart her tenure, before besting Anissa Meksen to claim the interim women’s kickboxing crown.
She then unified the gold months later at ONE Fight Night 20, dispatching the legendary Janet Todd to leave no argument about her greatness. And in doing so, she took her overall record to an astonishing 208-6.
But after toppling one striking legend, she now must overcome another surging superstar in Kana.
Kana looks to cement legacy with win over Phetjeeja at ONE 172
One of the most decorated strikers in the world, Kana’s arrival in ONE Championship was about one thing – capturing gold.
The 32-year-old rose to stardom in the K-1 ranks, making herself known through her frightening punching power that’s seen her earn 11 knockouts across her career.
However, she slipped up in her promotional debut last December, losing a decision to Meksen. But with so much hype to her name, she wasn’t about to let that bump in the road define her tenure.
Instead, “Krusher Queen” responded emphatically at ONE Friday Fights 95 last month, outperforming Moa Carlsson to a decision win to earn a crack at the World Title.
The meshing of styles at ONE 172 has all the makings of a classic. And having regained her momentum, Kana would love nothing more than to lift the gold above her head in celebration – in front of her compatriots.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Michael Bisping suggests familiar foe as Jared Cannonier’s next opponent following UFC Vegas 102 win
Topics:Kana Morimoto ONE Championship Phetjeeja