Phetjeeja to defend ONE Atomweight World Title against Kana at ONE 172 

If you thought ONE Championship’s return to Japan was stacked enough, the promotion just bolstered the card with a fifth World Title affair featuring Phetjeeja.

At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, renowned ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja will make the first defense of her gold against Japanese sensation Kana Morimoto.

The bout will go down on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s illustrious Saitama Super Arena.

Unbeaten in six promotional outings, Phetjeeja has cemented herself as one of the most feared striking queens on the planet.

She accumulated four consecutive stoppage victories to kickstart her tenure, before besting Anissa Meksen to claim the interim women’s kickboxing crown.

She then unified the gold months later at ONE Fight Night 20, dispatching the legendary Janet Todd to leave no argument about her greatness. And in doing so, she took her overall record to an astonishing 208-6.

But after toppling one striking legend, she now must overcome another surging superstar in Kana.