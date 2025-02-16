Jared Cannonier admits path to title uncertain despite UFC Vegas 102 win over ‘Robocop’

Jared Cannonier Ponders UFC Title Path

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier is happy to get back in the win column. With that said, the 40-year-old was truthful about his slim chances of receiving another crack at UFC gold at this time. Here’s what he said during the post-fight presser (via MMAJunkie).

“If you were to look at the rankings, I would like a ranked opponent for sure,” Cannonier said. “I think for sure, I’m going to get a ranked opponent after that victory. I would like to fight a ranking higher than me. Unfortunately, all the people ranked higher than me are either in line for a title shot or on the way for a title shot, or just beat me. But I’m not going to rule anything out. If they say, ‘Hey, Jared, we need you to fight Dricus for the belt,’ I’m like, ‘Hell yes. I’m ready.’”

Of course, opportunity knocks quite often in the world of MMA. Fighters get injured and if Cannonier happens to be at the right place and time, he could very well get his name called unexpectedly. More recently, Renato Moicano stepped up to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title when Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of UFC 311 with an injury. Moicano lost the fight, but it was still a chance he wasn’t expecting to get on fight night.

Can Cannonier find his way back to a UFC title bout before he retires?