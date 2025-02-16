Jared Cannonier admits path to title uncertain despite UFC Vegas 102 win over ‘Robocop’

By Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Jared Cannonier can hold his head up high following UFC Vegas 102, but he’s unsure of his path to gold.

Jared Cannonier

Cannonier shared the Octagon with Gregory Rodrigues in the main event of UFC Vegas 102 this past Saturday night. The action was held inside the UFC Apex. “The Killa Gorilla” was in a world of trouble in the opening frame, as he was dropped by “Robocop.” Cannonier weathered the storm and gained the advantage as Rodrigues began to tire.

After Cannonier had Rodrigues badly hurt at the end of round three, he closed the show just 21 seconds into the fourth frame for the TKO finish.

Jared Cannonier Ponders UFC Title Path

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier is happy to get back in the win column. With that said, the 40-year-old was truthful about his slim chances of receiving another crack at UFC gold at this time. Here’s what he said during the post-fight presser (via MMAJunkie).

“If you were to look at the rankings, I would like a ranked opponent for sure,” Cannonier said. “I think for sure, I’m going to get a ranked opponent after that victory. I would like to fight a ranking higher than me. Unfortunately, all the people ranked higher than me are either in line for a title shot or on the way for a title shot, or just beat me. But I’m not going to rule anything out. If they say, ‘Hey, Jared, we need you to fight Dricus for the belt,’ I’m like, ‘Hell yes. I’m ready.’”

Of course, opportunity knocks quite often in the world of MMA. Fighters get injured and if Cannonier happens to be at the right place and time, he could very well get his name called unexpectedly. More recently, Renato Moicano stepped up to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title when Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of UFC 311 with an injury. Moicano lost the fight, but it was still a chance he wasn’t expecting to get on fight night.

Can Cannonier find his way back to a UFC title bout before he retires?

