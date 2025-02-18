Jared Cannonier eyes summer return for potential rematch with Israel Adesanya: “There’s definitely no fresh opponents”

By Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier wants a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Jared Cannonier, Israel Adesanya

The ‘Killa Gorilla’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday. Back for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Caio Borralho in August, Jared Cannonier met another rising Brazilian in the form of Gregory Rodrigues. ‘Robocop’ entered the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, last beating Christian Leroy Duncan last July.

The hard-hitting Rodrigues got out to a fast start, hurting Jared Cannonier early and often in their main event. However, in round three, ‘Killa Gorilla’ staged a dramatic comeback. In round four, the former UFC title challenger scored a knockout win, halting the momentum of ‘Robocop’. Now back on the right track, Cannonier knows what he wants next.

The 40-year-old appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today to discuss his recent win. In the interview, Jared Cannonier also discussed what could be next for himself. Just a few weeks away from his 41st birthday, the middleweight is aware that there’s not a lot of new faces left around for him to fight.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU CONFIRMS RETURN TO THE BOXING RING, TARGETS DEONTAY WILDER: “I KNOW I HIT HARDER”

Jared Cannonier calls for rematch with Israel Adesanya following UFC Vegas 102 knockout win

With that in mind, Jared Cannonier is down for some rematches. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the UFC middleweight called for second clashes with Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya. While Cannonier believes some fans might not want to see him face ‘The Last Stylebender’, that’s the bout he wants the most this summer.

“Well, there’s definitely no fresh opponents that they’re going to match me up with that are ahead of me.” Jared Cannonier stated earlier today. “But, as far as rematches, I think a rematch with Robert Whittaker or Sean Strickland is feasible. I would like a rematch with [Israel] Adesanya, but I don’t think the world wants to see that.”

He continued, “So, yeah, I would like one of those rematches in the next one. If it’s going to be a new matchup, definitely a ranked opponent. There’s going to be a fight this weekend, Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez. Both of those guys have expressed interest in fighting me… They’ve tried to match me up with [Paulo] Costa in the past and that would be a good fight as well.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight? Do you want to see Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jared Cannonier UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone

Stephen Thompson calls to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC: "That’s what I’m kind of shooting for"

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025
Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
UFC

Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC, set for short-notice debut in Seattle on Saturday

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Former Bellator middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford is now a member of the UFC.

Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Eric Nicksick admits he made a mistake criticizing Sean Strickland publically following UFC title loss: "A miscalculation"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Eric Nicksick has some regrets about how he handled Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 title loss.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis laughs off Belal Muhammad's threat of a middleweight move: "Have you seen the size of the man?"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t worried about Belal Muhammad.

Gregory Rodrigues
Jared Cannonier

Gregory Rodrigues reveals he had "serious issues" going into Jared Cannonier fight: "My body just wasn’t responding"

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

Gregory Rodrigues wonders how his UFC Vegas 102 main event would have played out if he was healthy.

Bobby Green, King Green, TJ Dillashaw, Anthony Smith, UFC, MMA

WATCH | UFC lightweight King Green confronts TJ Dillashaw over Anthony Smith comments

BJ Penn Staff - February 18, 2025
Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker expects to be stretchered out following UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

Dan Hooker believes that win or lose, he’ll be feeling the aftermath of his clash with Justin Gaethje.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev isn't afraid of Ilia Topuria, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer says that Islam Makhachev has no fear of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Belal Muhammad
Dricus du Plessis

UFC champion Belal Muhammad warned against moving up to middleweight: 'You don't have the tools'

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One rising UFC welterweight thinks it would be a mistake for Belal Muhammad to give middleweight a try.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo disputes the idea that Sean O’Malley is some kind of pay-per-view king: “His fights don’t do sh*t, man”

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has disputed the idea that fellow former champ Sean O’Malley is a pay-per-view draw.