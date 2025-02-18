Jared Cannonier eyes summer return for potential rematch with Israel Adesanya: “There’s definitely no fresh opponents”

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier wants a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

The ‘Killa Gorilla’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday. Back for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Caio Borralho in August, Jared Cannonier met another rising Brazilian in the form of Gregory Rodrigues. ‘Robocop’ entered the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, last beating Christian Leroy Duncan last July.

The hard-hitting Rodrigues got out to a fast start, hurting Jared Cannonier early and often in their main event. However, in round three, ‘Killa Gorilla’ staged a dramatic comeback. In round four, the former UFC title challenger scored a knockout win, halting the momentum of ‘Robocop’. Now back on the right track, Cannonier knows what he wants next.

The 40-year-old appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today to discuss his recent win. In the interview, Jared Cannonier also discussed what could be next for himself. Just a few weeks away from his 41st birthday, the middleweight is aware that there’s not a lot of new faces left around for him to fight.

“There’s definitely no fresh opponents that they’re gonna match me up with that are ahead of me. As far as rematches, I think a rematch with Robert Whittaker or Sean Strickland is feasible. I would like a rematch with Adesanya, but I don’t think the world wants to see that”… pic.twitter.com/rCOWpPmGtD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 18, 2025

Jared Cannonier calls for rematch with Israel Adesanya following UFC Vegas 102 knockout win

With that in mind, Jared Cannonier is down for some rematches. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the UFC middleweight called for second clashes with Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya. While Cannonier believes some fans might not want to see him face ‘The Last Stylebender’, that’s the bout he wants the most this summer.

“Well, there’s definitely no fresh opponents that they’re going to match me up with that are ahead of me.” Jared Cannonier stated earlier today. “But, as far as rematches, I think a rematch with Robert Whittaker or Sean Strickland is feasible. I would like a rematch with [Israel] Adesanya, but I don’t think the world wants to see that.”

He continued, “So, yeah, I would like one of those rematches in the next one. If it’s going to be a new matchup, definitely a ranked opponent. There’s going to be a fight this weekend, Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez. Both of those guys have expressed interest in fighting me… They’ve tried to match me up with [Paulo] Costa in the past and that would be a good fight as well.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight? Do you want to see Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier next?