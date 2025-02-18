Gregory Rodrigues reveals he had “serious issues” going into Jared Cannonier fight: “My body just wasn’t responding”

By Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

Gregory Rodrigues wonders how his UFC Vegas 102 main event would have played out if he was healthy.

Gregory Rodrigues

Rodrigues entered his first main event as the betting favorite, and early on he had success. He dropped Jared Cannonier twice in the first round, but he couldn’t put Cannonier away. Cannonier then rallied and stopped Rodrigues early in the fourth round.

After the loss, Gregory Rodrigues took to Instagram to issue a statement where he revealed he had serious health issues.

“It’s my birthday today, and even though it was a tough day at work, I’m grateful for everything God has done and continues to do in my life! Big thanks to the @ufc team for the opportunity—I’m truly honored to have shared the Octagon with the #7 in the division. Cannonier is a highly experienced fighter who taught me a lot in this fight!,” Rodrigues wrote. “I saw several details that can be improved—things that will be changed. Winning Fight of the Night was a gift for two warriors who weren’t afraid to go to battle. Most people don’t know this, but I had serious issues to recovery after weight cut—my body just wasn’t responding. I keep wondering how things would’ve played out if I had been at 100%…

Gregory Rodrigues says he’s just getting started

“But no sad stories here—Robocop never dies! Time to recharge, reset the system, and upgrade, ‘cause I’m just getting started! Huge thanks for all the love, to my friends and family who always stand by my side, and to my real fans—you guys outshine the haters every time!,” Rodrigues added.

Rodrigues claims he had issues rehydrating after his weight cut which could have impacted his cardio. But, the credit still has to go to Jared Cannonier who had a great performance. He was able to withstand the damage in the first round to get the stoppage win.

With the loss to Cannonier at UFC Vegas 102, Gregory Rodrigues is now 16-6 as a pro and is 7-3 in the UFC.

