UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira thinks Israel Adesanya’s hiatus would be “waste of talent”

Alex Pereira Reacts to Israel Adesanya’s Hiatus

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, Alex Pereira reacted to Adesanya telling reporters he won’t be back inside the Octagon until 2027 (h/t MMAJunkie)

“I meant what I said over there,” Pereira said. “I think I owe this to Adesanya. He motivated me first, and the whole thing with him staying out all this time until 2027, I think it’s a waste of talent. I think I can bring him back.”

Adesanya floated the 2027 return time frame while he was in Saudi Arabia for the “Battle of the Baddest” boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Here’s what he told media members about when fans can expect his hiatus to end.

“I was getting so many messages. I woke up and was getting tagged in so many things. I’m not dead. I’m not retiring. I mean calm the f—k down. I’m alive… 2027. 2027, look for the return. I’ll see you then,” Adesanya said to The MacLife.

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen shared on his YouTube channel that he doesn’t believe Adesanya is being serious about the 2027 return. He feels “Izzy” has thrown out the year as a way to let reporters know that he’s simply recharging right now.