Matt Brown “here for the circus” of Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis: “He sold me” on “the bulls**t”
Jake Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis are set to box one another on Netflix later this year and while some are negative about the fight, one of the most exciting welterweights in UFC history seems game for the looming contest. Paul vs. Davis transpires on November 14th, with many curious about how a bout like this will be handled, considering the near-hundred-pound weight disparity between the two.
While Davis has collected gold as a lightweight, Paul normally fights at cruiserweight and heavyweight, with some wondering if this will be an official bout in an agreed-upon weight category or an exhibition contest that won’t go on the professional records of either.
During a recent edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer featuring Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Matt Brown was discussing his thoughts on the bout and indicated he gets where Paul is coming from with locking in this Davis fight instead of fighting a lesser name cruiserweight without the cache of ‘Tank’. Getting into the machinations of this curious contest, Brown said [via MMA Fighting],
“I’m here for the circus. Jake Paul sold me. Maybe it’s the marketing, maybe it’s the bulls**t. He sold me. I’m into it. I want to see it now. The fact that it’s Tank Davis, I love watching him fight. I want to see him fight him now.”
“I’d rather see Jake fight somebody real, just like everybody else — ‘yeah, fight somebody your size that’s real good.’ He’s trying to sell tickets. He don’t give a f*ck. He’s selling tickets to the circus, and I’m going to the circus. I want to see it.”
Jake Paul is in danger against ‘Tank’ Davis, per Matt Brown
Some within the sweet science community are not sure that this will be a real fight, and some also indicate their disgust for it, Brown’s opinion does stand out from the pack a bit more. In ‘The Immortal’s’ estimation, Jake Paul could be in a compromised position if Gervonta Davis comes correct for their fight, as Brown stated [via MMA Fighting],
“I tell you what we’re going to learn, if Tank Davis takes it serious, Tank Davis is going to beat his a**. I just don’t know if Tank’s going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest. We see what’s going on in his personal life, he’s talked about retiring.”
“He seems when you follow him on social media or his career, he seems to not be interested in doing this job and not really enjoying what he’s doing. I don’t know where he’s at mentally. But if he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily.”
“I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f***ing pounds on him but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight.”
