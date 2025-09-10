Merab Dvalishvili honored “to be training with the GOAT” Demetrious Johnson

Merab Dvalishvili and Demetrious Johnson are two fighters with exemplary legacies in MMA, with the two prolific fighters getting in work together recently. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion posted evidence of this on his Instagram page, and Dvalishvili captioned the post by expressing how honored he felt to be working with a martial artist he referred to as the GOAT.

Photos of the top bantamweight in MMA today working with the former UFC flyweight champion and ONE Championship titleholder captured the attention of many with shots of Dvalishvili getting in sparring work with Johnson at Syndicate MMA, the former’s base gym.

Johnson has retired from mixed martial arts with his last contest taking place in May 2023 when ‘Mighty Mouse’ won his rubber match Adriano Moraes inside the ONE Circle.

As for Dvalishvili, his next title defense will take place on October 4th as ‘The Machine’ will do battle with the number four-ranked 135-pounder fighter in the promotion, Cory Sandhagen, in the co-main event of UFC 320.