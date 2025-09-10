Shadow replaces injured Tawanchai against Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126

Shadow Singha Mawynn accepts a quick turnaround opportunity to face Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing action. The Thai striker steps in after Tawanchai PK Saenchai withdrew from the originally scheduled bout due to injury.

Shadow faces Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126 on Friday, September 26, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old Thai contender makes his ONE Championship kickboxing debut following his spectacular knockout victory last weekend.

Shadow’s devastating spinning backfist knockout of Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 showcased his elite finishing ability. The former Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion completely dominated the #2-ranked featherweight before delivering the highlight-reel finish. His momentum continues building toward potential title contention.

The rapid turnaround presents unique challenges for both fighters. Shadow transitions from Muay Thai rules to kickboxing regulations against dangerous opposition. His first ONE Championship kickboxing test comes against a proven finisher who shocked observers in his promotional debut.

Liu brings legitimate credentials following his stunning upset victory over Masaaki Noiri last December. The 22-year-old Chinese striker outpointed the future interim kickboxing champion in his debut performance. His subsequent split-decision loss to Mohammad Siasarani proved his competitive level against elite competition.

Tawanchai’s withdrawal creates opportunity for Shadow to establish kickboxing credentials. The reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai was seeking redemption in kickboxing following his shocking loss to Noiri earlier this year. His injury opens the door for Shadow’s cross-sport ambitions.