Shadow replaces injured Tawanchai against Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126
Shadow Singha Mawynn accepts a quick turnaround opportunity to face Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing action. The Thai striker steps in after Tawanchai PK Saenchai withdrew from the originally scheduled bout due to injury.
Shadow faces Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126 on Friday, September 26, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old Thai contender makes his ONE Championship kickboxing debut following his spectacular knockout victory last weekend.
Shadow’s devastating spinning backfist knockout of Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 showcased his elite finishing ability. The former Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion completely dominated the #2-ranked featherweight before delivering the highlight-reel finish. His momentum continues building toward potential title contention.
The rapid turnaround presents unique challenges for both fighters. Shadow transitions from Muay Thai rules to kickboxing regulations against dangerous opposition. His first ONE Championship kickboxing test comes against a proven finisher who shocked observers in his promotional debut.
Liu brings legitimate credentials following his stunning upset victory over Masaaki Noiri last December. The 22-year-old Chinese striker outpointed the future interim kickboxing champion in his debut performance. His subsequent split-decision loss to Mohammad Siasarani proved his competitive level against elite competition.
Tawanchai’s withdrawal creates opportunity for Shadow to establish kickboxing credentials. The reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai was seeking redemption in kickboxing following his shocking loss to Noiri earlier this year. His injury opens the door for Shadow’s cross-sport ambitions.
Shadow seeks to prove versatility across multiple disciplines
Shadow Singha Mawynn compiled an impressive 5-0 record since his promotional debut setback in February 2024. His victories over Jimmy Vienot and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong earned him a six-figure contract in March. The knockout of Kouyate elevated his championship aspirations significantly.
Liu Mengyang represents the perfect test for Shadow’s kickboxing transition. The Chinese striker’s victory over Noiri demonstrated his ability to upset elite opposition when opportunity presents itself. His youth and fearlessness make him dangerous against experienced veterans.
The Friday Fights platform provides the ideal stage for Shadow’s kickboxing exploration. Success opens additional championship pathways while failure could derail his momentum. Both fighters understand the career-defining implications of this short-notice replacement bout.
