Jake Paul praises Nate Diaz after rumors of short notice rematch emerge

Jake Paul has praised Nate Diaz, with the latter suggesting that he has opted to face the YouTuber in a short-notice rematch.

As we know, Nate Diaz is the definition of a fan favorite within the world of combat sports. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, and he’s even enjoyed a brief stint in boxing with encounters against Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul.

Recently, Paul was scheduled to take on Gervonta Davis in a bizarre crossover exhibition match. However, due to Davis having more issues with the law, the fight was called off. Paul has been searching for a replacement and via social media, Diaz made it known that he wanted to run it back with ‘The Problem Child’.

However, as per Jake himself, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen – but he still respects Nate for being willing to step up to the plate.

Jake Paul on Nate Diaz willing to step in for Gervonta Davis last minute: “It isn’t meant to be, but respect for willing to step up on two weeks notice.” 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Kw1a9SLjaJ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 5, 2025

Paul gives his thoughts on Diaz

Diaz: “Fight accepted. You’re dead.”

Paul: “Nate Diaz is a f***ing G. It isn’t meant to be, but respect for willing to step up on two weeks notice. So many pu**ys at the top of this sport with excuses.”

