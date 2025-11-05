Jake Paul praises Nate Diaz after rumors of short notice rematch emerge

By Harry Kettle - November 5, 2025
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has praised Nate Diaz, with the latter suggesting that he has opted to face the YouTuber in a short-notice rematch.

As we know, Nate Diaz is the definition of a fan favorite within the world of combat sports. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, and he’s even enjoyed a brief stint in boxing with encounters against Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou “was so confused” by Jake Paul’s fight offer: “Don’t disrespect me like that”

Recently, Paul was scheduled to take on Gervonta Davis in a bizarre crossover exhibition match. However, due to Davis having more issues with the law, the fight was called off. Paul has been searching for a replacement and via social media, Diaz made it known that he wanted to run it back with ‘The Problem Child’.

However, as per Jake himself, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen – but he still respects Nate for being willing to step up to the plate.

 

Paul gives his thoughts on Diaz

Diaz: “Fight accepted. You’re dead.”

Paul: “Nate Diaz is a f***ing G. It isn’t meant to be, but respect for willing to step up on two weeks notice. So many pu**ys at the top of this sport with excuses.”

What do you believe would happen if these two decided to run it back in another boxing match? What is your favorite memory from the career of the king of Stockton? Let us know your thoughts on this and the entire saga as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

Related

Junior dos Santos

Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos calls to replace Gervonta Davis to box Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025
Jake Paul speaks in an interview after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., opposite Gervonta Davis punching Lamont Roach Jr.
Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul slams Gervonta Davis after boxing superfight falls through

Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has gone after Gervonta Davis after their planned boxing showdown fell apart.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou "was so confused" by Jake Paul's fight offer: "Don’t disrespect me like that"

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Francis Ngannou recently weighed in on some recent reports centred on him potentially taking on a fight with Jake Paul in less than two weeks’ time.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Boxing News

Report: Boxing legend tabbed to potentially replace Gervonta Davis showdown vs. Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

Gervonta Davis is expected to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Jake Paul amidst his recent legal troubles, according to multiple reports.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

UFC legend scoffs at report claiming Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou is being explored

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

A UFC Hall of Famer isn’t buying into the possibility of Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis face off at a pre-fight press conference

Report: Jake Paul's team preparing to replace Gervonta Davis fight amidst 'Tank's latest legal issues

Curtis Calhoun - October 31, 2025
Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 in Las Vegas
Boxing News

Andrew Tate set to fight for the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title in long-awaited debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

Andrew Tate will make his Misfits debut on December 20th in Dubai against a prominent TV personality.

Andrei Arlovski enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 303 in Las Vegas
Boxing News

Andrei Arlovski booked for professional boxing debut on upcoming Misfits Boxing card

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

46-year-old Andrei Arlovski isn’t slowing down anytime soon as he’s set to headline an upcoming Misfits Boxing card.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas in 2015
Floyd Mayweather

Report: Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 in the works for 2026 Netflix event

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

Boxing fans are close to seeing Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao run it back in the ring next year.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Boxing News

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis undercard gets surprising trilogy bout between two ex-UFC names

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 16, 2025

A trilogy bout has been added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta ‘Tank” Davis, and it’s sure to surprise many.