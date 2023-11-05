Derek Brunson explains why he enjoyed the UFC São Paulo main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis: “If someone runs the ball in the NFL”

Derek Brunson Enjoyed Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Taking to his X account, Derek Brunson explained why he was actually a fan of how Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis unfolded.

I actually enjoyed the Jailton Almeida v Derrick Lewis fight . If someone runs the ball in the NFL to slow down a high powered passing offense , everyone cheers . If you’re smart in mma , everyone is disappointed . I was on the edge of my seat all night seeing if Lewis could last… — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 5, 2023

Brunson hasn’t found too many fans who agree with him, but a fighter’s perspective comes with some intricacies you won’t be able to get elsewhere. Brunson is also someone who has appreciated the grappling aspect of MMA.

Almeida’s detractors point out that the rising Brazilian heavyweight could’ve landed more strikes to try to open Lewis up for a submission. Instead, Almeida was more concerned with not allowing Lewis to sweep, but many feel he was being too cautious down the stretch.

Time will tell if the UFC brass takes issue with Almeida’s performance, and whether or not that will hurt his next fight booking.