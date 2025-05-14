Jack Hermansson details the reason for his 16-month layoff ahead return at UFC 317

By Cole Shelton - May 14, 2025

Jack Hermansson will finally make his return to the Octagon at UFC 317 at the end of June.

Jack Hermansson

Hermansson last fought in February of 2024 when he beat Joe Pyfer by decision in a five-round main event. After that fight, Hermansson suffered some injuries that forced him to be on the sidelines and not be able to fight.

“It’s been my body, it’s been troublesome,” Hermansson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been having injuries, I haven’t been able to train. Then, slowly making my way back with rehabilitation, very slowly, and upping the training. Finally, I feel like I am at the point where I am able to book a fight… It was like a month ago when I really thought I could push hard and things were working better, and I could increase my volume. About a month ago, I think we started to talk to my management about looking for a fight. A couple of weeks ago, we started to work on this fight.”

During the time off, as it got past a year, Hermansson admitted at times he didn’t know if he was going to be able to fight again. But, after his body started to get healthier, he is confident he still has plenty of years left in his career.

“It’s tricky because you never know how your body is going to heal up. I’ve been pretty sure that I was going to come back, but I had days where I had my doubts. At the moment, I feel really good,” Hermansson said. “Right now, I feel like I have many years left.”

Jack Hermansson used time off to try and get MMA legalized in Norway

Along with getting his body right, Jack Hermansson was also using the time off to try and push the Norwegian government to get MMA legalized.

Hermansson wants to fight in Norway at home, but for the time being, the sport is still banned. The middleweight contender says it’s still a standstill and isn’t sure if it will ever be legalized.

“No, nothing is happening. It’s a standstill. I’m trying to raise my voice, but it’s not enough,” Hermansson said. “We need people who are really trying to put in some work and sacrifice some time in their lives to push this through. Right now, I don’t think we have these people in Norway who want to put in the effort to push it through. I’m still an active fighter and using my time for that. But, I hope we can make it happen.”

For now, Hermansson has turned his attention back to himself and being in fight camp for his return at UFC 317.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jack Hermansson UFC

Related

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Dana White plans to announce Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall soon: "The heavyweight fight will happen"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025
Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
Ilia Topuria

Dana White announces Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, among two title fights set for UFC 317

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has officially announced Ilia Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev finally booked for middleweight title fight at UFC 319

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is finally set to defend the UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus Du Plessis, Bo Nickal
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis claims Bo Nickal "gave up" in first career loss to Reinier de Ridder: "Was broken mentally"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis believes Bo Nickal gave up and was broken mentally against Reinier de Ridder.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Kamaru Usman

UFC champ Islam Makhachev challenged by former pound-for-pound No. 1

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

If Islam Makhachev moves up to the UFC welterweight division, he will find himself in the crosshairs of most of the weight class’s top fighters. That includes former champ Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones, Anthony Joshua, Vitor Belfort, UFC

UFC legend dreams of booking Jon Jones vs. Anthony Joshua fight in new hybrid sport

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena expects Islam Makhachev to return to lightweight after he "takes him out"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to be a welterweight for long.

Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier cautions Islam Makhachev about two-division UFC title reign

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev has ambitions to reign over two UFC weight classes at once. His long-time friend and training partner Daniel Cormier is urging him to be cautious as he pursues this goal.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones has message for those who think he's ducking Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Jon Jones has something to say to those who think he’s ducking Tom Aspinall.

UFC Octagon lighting
UFC

Popular UFC veteran signs new deal following speculation of departure

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

One longtime UFC veteran will keep his 15-year run intact.