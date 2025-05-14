Jack Hermansson details the reason for his 16-month layoff ahead return at UFC 317

Jack Hermansson will finally make his return to the Octagon at UFC 317 at the end of June.

Hermansson last fought in February of 2024 when he beat Joe Pyfer by decision in a five-round main event. After that fight, Hermansson suffered some injuries that forced him to be on the sidelines and not be able to fight.

“It’s been my body, it’s been troublesome,” Hermansson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been having injuries, I haven’t been able to train. Then, slowly making my way back with rehabilitation, very slowly, and upping the training. Finally, I feel like I am at the point where I am able to book a fight… It was like a month ago when I really thought I could push hard and things were working better, and I could increase my volume. About a month ago, I think we started to talk to my management about looking for a fight. A couple of weeks ago, we started to work on this fight.”

During the time off, as it got past a year, Hermansson admitted at times he didn’t know if he was going to be able to fight again. But, after his body started to get healthier, he is confident he still has plenty of years left in his career.

“It’s tricky because you never know how your body is going to heal up. I’ve been pretty sure that I was going to come back, but I had days where I had my doubts. At the moment, I feel really good,” Hermansson said. “Right now, I feel like I have many years left.”