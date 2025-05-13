Just Scrap Radio Ep. 195 with Jack Hermansson, Thiago Moises, and Julian Erosa

By Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

The 195th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 106.

We’re first joined by UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson (1:00). UFC lightweight Thiago Moises (14:32) then joins the show. Julian Erosa (24:02) closes out the program.

Jack Hermansson opens up the show to discuss his layoff and what caused him to sit out for over a year. Jack then talks about trying to legalize MMA in Norway. Jack then discusses his upcoming fight against Gregory Rodrigues and how this fight came together. He then chats about being on International Fight Week and the state of the middleweight division.

Thiago Moises comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 106 matchup against Jared Gordon. Thiago talks about the matchup and why he’s excited to fight another veteran like Gordon. Moises then discusses his training camp and where he did it. Moises then talks about fighting at the Apex and how he sees this fight playing out. He then talks about his goal going forward and what a win does for him.

Julian Erosa closes out the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 106 against Melquizael Costa. Erosa talks about having a quick turnaround and how this fight came together. He then discusses his last fight and getting a quick win with no damage. Erosa then talks about why he wanted to fight Costa and the style matchup. He then chats about what a win does for him and his goal going forward.

