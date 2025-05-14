Prajanchai fires warning shot, Jonathan Di Bella responds: “He’s making excuses”

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai acknowledges Jonathan Di Bella‘s impressive victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this past March at ONE 172. However, the Thai superstar points out what he perceives as a critical gap in the interim strawweight kickboxing champion’s arsenal.

Prajanchai’s primary observation centers on Di Bella’s apparent lack of finishing ability. The Canadian-Italian competitor has earned recognition for his fast-paced contests and technical proficiency throughout his career, qualities that have established him as a formidable challenge for the Thai standout.

Nevertheless, Prajanchai suggests that for the interim titleholder to truly distinguish himself among elite competitors, he must demonstrate more destructive capabilities.

“I think the game plan was really fully created. I think the game plan was perfect,” he said.

“But I think he still needs to have that knockout power to finish up [his fights].”