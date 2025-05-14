Prajanchai fires warning shot, Jonathan Di Bella responds: “He’s making excuses”
Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai acknowledges Jonathan Di Bella‘s impressive victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this past March at ONE 172. However, the Thai superstar points out what he perceives as a critical gap in the interim strawweight kickboxing champion’s arsenal.
Prajanchai’s primary observation centers on Di Bella’s apparent lack of finishing ability. The Canadian-Italian competitor has earned recognition for his fast-paced contests and technical proficiency throughout his career, qualities that have established him as a formidable challenge for the Thai standout.
Nevertheless, Prajanchai suggests that for the interim titleholder to truly distinguish himself among elite competitors, he must demonstrate more destructive capabilities.
“I think the game plan was really fully created. I think the game plan was perfect,” he said.
“But I think he still needs to have that knockout power to finish up [his fights].”
Jonathan Di Bella claims Prajanchai is avoiding ONE strawweight kickboxing unification bout
ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella eagerly pursues a crucial rematch with divisional monarch Prajanchai PK Saenchai. However, the North American striker believes his Thai counterpart is deliberately evading a championship unification contest.
Di Bella surrendered the World Title to Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 64 in June 2024 following an extraordinary five-round battle. His determination to reclaim the undisputed championship remains unwavering.
The interim champion asserts that if Prajanchai continues to sidestep their rematch, he’s prepared to defend his temporary belt and demonstrate why he represents the division’s authentic standard-bearer.
“I feel like he’s making excuses, that’s for sure,” Di Bella said. “He’s using that little word [killer instinct] to not make the fight happen. But hopefully it will happen soon.
“I would like to fight him — he’s the champion, so I got to beat him. But if he wants to go fight other guys, I don’t mind defending my interim title if that’s a thing.”
