Prajanchai fires warning shot, Jonathan Di Bella responds: “He’s making excuses”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai acknowledges Jonathan Di Bella‘s impressive victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this past March at ONE 172. However, the Thai superstar points out what he perceives as a critical gap in the interim strawweight kickboxing champion’s arsenal.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai’s primary observation centers on Di Bella’s apparent lack of finishing ability. The Canadian-Italian competitor has earned recognition for his fast-paced contests and technical proficiency throughout his career, qualities that have established him as a formidable challenge for the Thai standout.

Nevertheless, Prajanchai suggests that for the interim titleholder to truly distinguish himself among elite competitors, he must demonstrate more destructive capabilities.

“I think the game plan was really fully created. I think the game plan was perfect,” he said.

“But I think he still needs to have that knockout power to finish up [his fights].”

Jonathan Di Bella claims Prajanchai is avoiding ONE strawweight kickboxing unification bout

ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella eagerly pursues a crucial rematch with divisional monarch Prajanchai PK Saenchai. However, the North American striker believes his Thai counterpart is deliberately evading a championship unification contest.

Di Bella surrendered the World Title to Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 64 in June 2024 following an extraordinary five-round battle. His determination to reclaim the undisputed championship remains unwavering.

The interim champion asserts that if Prajanchai continues to sidestep their rematch, he’s prepared to defend his temporary belt and demonstrate why he represents the division’s authentic standard-bearer.

“I feel like he’s making excuses, that’s for sure,” Di Bella said. “He’s using that little word [killer instinct] to not make the fight happen. But hopefully it will happen soon.

“I would like to fight him — he’s the champion, so I got to beat him. But if he wants to go fight other guys, I don’t mind defending my interim title if that’s a thing.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Prajanchai

Related

Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee open to lightweight MMA clash with submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison calls for ONE Championship UK show: "The talent is all there"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison possesses encyclopedic knowledge of the art of eight limbs in the United Kingdom. The veteran striker believes the moment is right for ONE Championship to make its debut on British shores.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker urges people to "share their burdens" following teammate's suicide

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025

Losing someone close to you is always difficult to process. Currently, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker is grappling with grief after the passing of a young training partner.

Stamp Fairtex

Schooled in the Circle, excelling in the classroom: Stamp Fairtex's double life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025

Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex isn’t wallowing in despair while recovering from her knee injury. As her body heals, the Thai superstar is strengthening her mind by pursuing higher education with a Master’s degree.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali to face battle-tested Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Teenage star Johan Ghazali and Colombian-American puncher Diego Paez will add to the flyweight Muay Thai division’s fiery lineup at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai.

Mohammad Siasarani

Kaito Ono booked for kickboxing debut versus Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Legendary Nong-O won't rest until he secures new belt: "Make it happen"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama continues to ascend the flyweight Muay Thai division. He took a huge step closer to the division’s summit this past weekend.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin to UFC fans: Remember that I already dealt with Reinier de Ridder

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Two-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin has heaped praise on rival and former two-division king Reinier de Ridder. But not before reminding everyone of his own prowess.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex relinquishes ONE Atomweight MMA World Title after suffering another injury

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

The injury bug continues to loom large for Stamp Fairtex.

Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 32 gets massive headliner between two KO artists

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

On Friday, June 6, #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex will face surging striker Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.