Islam Makhachev’s manager praises him ahead of welterweight move

By Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager has praised him as he prepares to make the move from lightweight to welterweight.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC

As we know, Islam Makhachev has decided to vacate the UFC lightweight championship and move to the welterweight division. He will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the undisputed 170-pound title, with the decision being made after JDM was able to win the belt from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Of course, there’s some disappointment in the air because we won’t get Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria, but there’s always a chance that happens at some point in the future. For now, the focus is on the welterweight move. Islam is an exceptional fighter and he’s been able to tear through the competition at 155 – which has left many wondering whether or not he can be equally as dominant in a higher weight class.

In a recent interview, his manager Ali Abdelaziz couldn’t help but praise Makhachev and what he could be set to accomplish.

Makhachev’s manager looks ahead

“Nobody in the UFC right now in any division is doing what Islam Makhachev is doing – finishing guys at this level, putting on unbelievable fights, knocking people out with head kicks, just smashing people,” Abdelaziz said. “I’m going to tell you something: He’s going to be a problem for a lot of these guys. I believe at welterweight, you’re going to get a bigger, not depleted, stronger Islam Makhachev, and I believe he is going to be a problem for the whole division.

“He will have the two belts on top of his shoulder because he’s still the lightweight champion. … When Khabib retired, Khabib retired as a lightweight champion, as pound-for-pound No. 1 king. Islam is the pound-for-pound No. 1 king (now), and he never lost his title.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Islam Makhachev win the title at welterweight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

