Islam Makhachev’s manager praises him ahead of welterweight move

Islam Makhachev’s manager has praised him as he prepares to make the move from lightweight to welterweight.

As we know, Islam Makhachev has decided to vacate the UFC lightweight championship and move to the welterweight division. He will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the undisputed 170-pound title, with the decision being made after JDM was able to win the belt from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Of course, there’s some disappointment in the air because we won’t get Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria, but there’s always a chance that happens at some point in the future. For now, the focus is on the welterweight move. Islam is an exceptional fighter and he’s been able to tear through the competition at 155 – which has left many wondering whether or not he can be equally as dominant in a higher weight class.

In a recent interview, his manager Ali Abdelaziz couldn’t help but praise Makhachev and what he could be set to accomplish.