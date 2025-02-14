Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight in the promotion.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the pound for pound best fighter in the UFC right now – and potentially in all of mixed martial arts. He continues to dominate at the elite level, serving as one of the best lightweights of all time. Of course, fans are always ready to look ahead to the future, and many want to know what’s next for him.

Dana White knows that he has plenty of options at his disposal. For Makhachev, he’s just ready to prove that he can defeat anyone who comes his way. Whether it be a lightweight contender or Ilia Topuria, he isn’t going to be afraid of anyone that the UFC opts to give him.

Following hints from White that there’s a big fight on the horizon for Makhachev, the champion has also teased that there’s something pretty interesting on the table.