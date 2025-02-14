Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight
UFC champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight in the promotion.
As we know, Islam Makhachev is the pound for pound best fighter in the UFC right now – and potentially in all of mixed martial arts. He continues to dominate at the elite level, serving as one of the best lightweights of all time. Of course, fans are always ready to look ahead to the future, and many want to know what’s next for him.
RELATED: Dana White believes Islam Makhachev is now the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world
Dana White knows that he has plenty of options at his disposal. For Makhachev, he’s just ready to prove that he can defeat anyone who comes his way. Whether it be a lightweight contender or Ilia Topuria, he isn’t going to be afraid of anyone that the UFC opts to give him.
Following hints from White that there’s a big fight on the horizon for Makhachev, the champion has also teased that there’s something pretty interesting on the table.
Islam Makhachev is asked about Dana White saying he’s got “something special” prepared for his next fight:
“I can’t announce it yet, but there is an offer that we need to sit down with the team and think about, because there are options.” 👀
(via. @MatchTV) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Tax5FeXtQq
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 13, 2025
Makhachev teases big next fight
“I can’t announce it yet, but there is an offer that we need to sit down with the team and think about, because there are options. We need to decide together what to do. There is an option in my weight class, and there is an offer from the UFC. But let’s wait for now.”
What do you want to see next for Islam Makhachev in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Andre Petroski says he’s “confident no matter where” his UFC Vegas 102 fight goes againt Rodolfo Vieira
Topics:Dana White Islam Makhachev UFC