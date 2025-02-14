Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight

By Harry Kettle - February 14, 2025

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Dana White teasing something big for his next fight in the promotion.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the pound for pound best fighter in the UFC right now – and potentially in all of mixed martial arts. He continues to dominate at the elite level, serving as one of the best lightweights of all time. Of course, fans are always ready to look ahead to the future, and many want to know what’s next for him.

RELATED: Dana White believes Islam Makhachev is now the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world

Dana White knows that he has plenty of options at his disposal. For Makhachev, he’s just ready to prove that he can defeat anyone who comes his way. Whether it be a lightweight contender or Ilia Topuria, he isn’t going to be afraid of anyone that the UFC opts to give him.

Following hints from White that there’s a big fight on the horizon for Makhachev, the champion has also teased that there’s something pretty interesting on the table.

Islam Makhachev is asked about Dana White saying he’s got “something special” prepared for his next fight:

“I can’t announce it yet, but there is an offer that we need to sit down with the team and think about, because there are options.” 👀

(via. @MatchTV) #UFC #MMA

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 13, 2025

Makhachev teases big next fight

“I can’t announce it yet, but there is an offer that we need to sit down with the team and think about, because there are options. We need to decide together what to do. There is an option in my weight class, and there is an offer from the UFC. But let’s wait for now.”

What do you want to see next for Islam Makhachev in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

