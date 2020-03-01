Henry Cejudo reacts to Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has shared his reaction to tonight’s UFC Norfolk main event between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo.

‘Joe-Jitsu’ had the opportunity to capture the promotions vacant flyweight world title by disposing of Fiueiredo this evening.

The Brazilian did not share that same title opportunity, this after he missed the title fight weight limit by 2.5 pounds on Friday.

Ultimately it was Deiveson Figueiredo who emerged victorious in tonight’s headliner. The Brazilian dropped Joesph Benavidez with a straight right in round two and then promptly finished him off with a hammer fist.

Henry Cejudo, who was forced to vacate the promotions flyweight title due to inactivity, was obviously watching tonight’s headliner with keen interest. ‘Triple C’ took to Twitter with the following reaction following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Norfolk main event.

“It’s all my gold! # andstill”

Henry Cejudo will return to the Octagon at May’s UFC 250 event in Sao Paulo, where he will attempt to defend his UFC bantamweight title against former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

That title fight has fallen under a lot of criticism from fight fans, this due to the fact the Aldo is coming off of back-to-back losses.

With that said, UFC President Dana White believes the Brazilian legend is “absolutely deserving” of a bantamweight title shot with Henry Cejudo. The brash UFC boss delivered the following bold message to fight fans lambasting the booking.

“Then don’t watch it! People are full of sh*t. People are full of sh*t. It’s going to be an incredible fight. Aldo absolutely deserves this and Cejudo wants it. The champ-champ, the guy who won belts in two divisions wants to fight Aldo, so what does that mean? Cejduo isn’t a guy running around looking for easy fights.”

What do you think of the reaction from Henry Cejudo to tonight’s UFC Norfolk main event between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 29, 2020