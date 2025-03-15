Kurt Holobaugh expecting a “wild fight” against Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104: “It’s going to be fun”

Kurt Holobaugh is eager to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday.

After getting back into the win column last time out, Holobaugh wasn’t sure what would be next for him. But, he was excited when he got the offer to face Hernandez.

“Very good, very seasoned guy, he’s done a lot in the UFC, has some great wins under his belt against top-10 guys. I’m excited to go out there and accept the challenge,” Holobaugh said.

Holobaugh knows Hernandez is dangerous, especially early on. However, the TUF winner expects a chaotic and wild fight for 15 minutes.

“I’m expecting a wild fight period. I think every round is going to be the same, we are similar, we like to come out and pressure. We both like to punch a lot. I’m expecting a fast-paced fight for all three rounds if we go that far,” Holobaugh said.