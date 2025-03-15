Kurt Holobaugh expecting a “wild fight” against Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104: “It’s going to be fun”

By Cole Shelton - March 14, 2025

Kurt Holobaugh is eager to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday.

Kurt Holobaugh

After getting back into the win column last time out, Holobaugh wasn’t sure what would be next for him. But, he was excited when he got the offer to face Hernandez.

“Very good, very seasoned guy, he’s done a lot in the UFC, has some great wins under his belt against top-10 guys. I’m excited to go out there and accept the challenge,” Holobaugh said.

Holobaugh knows Hernandez is dangerous, especially early on. However, the TUF winner expects a chaotic and wild fight for 15 minutes.

“I’m expecting a wild fight period. I think every round is going to be the same, we are similar, we like to come out and pressure. We both like to punch a lot. I’m expecting a fast-paced fight for all three rounds if we go that far,” Holobaugh said.

Kurt Holobaugh expecting a fun fight against Alexander Hernandez

Entering UFC Vegas 104, Kurt Holobaugh is the underdog, which he isn’t surprised by. He knows Hernandez is a much more known fighter, but he still has confidence in his skills.

Holobaugh believes both men will have moments in the fight, but he does think he can catch Hernandez in a submission if they start scrambling on the ground.

“I can say I’m going to knock him out, he can say he’s going to knock me out,” Holobaugh added. “We are both high-level, if one of us wants to finish, we are going to have to do a good job setting up and luring some traps, and make whatever shot we are throwing land. It’s hard ot preodct, I want a finish, I don’t care how I get it. I’m expecting him to wrestle and it to be a full mixed martial arts fight, and I think I can get a submission in a wrestling exchange. It’s going to be fun.”

If Holobaugh wins, the goal is to get on the rumored Louisiana card later this year against another big name opponent.

“I think it propels me up the rankings, it’s a big fight and a big name, it would be the biggest win of my career. I’m just looking forward to propelling my career,” Holobaugh said.

