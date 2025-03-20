Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

By Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC London, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will take on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a +130 underdog while the American is a -166 favorite on FanDuel.

Leon Edwards, Sean Brady

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the welterweight main event. The pros are torn but the majority believe Brady will silence the crowd and beat the former champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I like Brady to get the win. I think he can outwrestle Edwards, similar to what Belal did.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: This should be a good fight. Brady on short notice is interesting but I think he can win a decision and outwrestle Edwards.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Leon Edwards. I think people are overlooking him and he will be able to outstrike Brady to get the win.

Modestas Bukauaskas, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with my fellow countrymen in Leon Edwards. Sean Brady is a great wrestler, but I think Leon has been improving his takedown defense and can keep it standing. I think Leon will win a decision or even a late finish on the feet as he is the much better striker.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I’m gonna go with Leon Edwards. I think he has a chip on his shoulder after his last fight and Brady is on sort of short notice, if I’m not mistaken. I think Edwards will use the home crowd to his advantage, and be able to keep it standing and outstrike Brady for the win.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Man, I think this is actually a tougher fight than the Della Maddalena one due to Brady’s wrestling. I think Brady gets a decision win and he proves he’s a legit title contender.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: We have seen time and time again that after guys lose their belts it’s hard to get that motivation back and we see guys going on losing streaks. I think the same thing happens here as Brady uses his wrestling to control the fight and beat Edwards.

***

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Sean Brady: Jim Miller, Vince Morales, Austen Lane, Kurt Holobaugh

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025
Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen reacts to Sean O'Malley likely getting next UFC title shot: "I just wanted to fight him"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Cory Sandhagen has no issue with Sean O’Malley getting the next UFC bantamweight title shot.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira remains interested in 'BMF' title rematch against Max Holloway: "BMF belt is the only thing missing"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira badly wants a rematch with ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway.

Dana White, TKO Boxing
UFC

Purse structure released for TKO boxing, tops out at $750k

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

The purse structure for TKO boxing has been revealed.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's dad goes off on Jon Jones: 'Just another bum in the shower'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has had enough of Jon Jones.

Kayla Harrison

Former UFC title challenger questions Kayla Harrison's longevity in bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025
Reinier De Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder explains why he likes Bo Nickal booking for UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Bo Nickal wasn’t Reinier De Ridder’s first choice for his next opponent, but he has no complaints.

Merab Dvalishvili, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Jose Aldo

UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili ranks his last five opponents from hardest to easiest

BJ Penn Staff - March 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on one of the best runs in MMA right now, with wins over a host of former champions and undefeated contenders behind him.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Yoel Romero offers some advice to former UFC rival Israel Adesanya

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Former UFC star Yoel Romero has offered some advice to former rival and pay-per-view opponent Israel Adesanya.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal becomes the latest fighter to criticize UFC Apex events

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

UFC star Bo Nickal has become the latest fighter to criticize UFC events taking place at the promotion’s Apex facility.