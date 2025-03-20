Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I like Brady to get the win. I think he can outwrestle Edwards, similar to what Belal did.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: This should be a good fight. Brady on short notice is interesting but I think he can win a decision and outwrestle Edwards.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Leon Edwards. I think people are overlooking him and he will be able to outstrike Brady to get the win.

Modestas Bukauaskas, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with my fellow countrymen in Leon Edwards. Sean Brady is a great wrestler, but I think Leon has been improving his takedown defense and can keep it standing. I think Leon will win a decision or even a late finish on the feet as he is the much better striker.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I’m gonna go with Leon Edwards. I think he has a chip on his shoulder after his last fight and Brady is on sort of short notice, if I’m not mistaken. I think Edwards will use the home crowd to his advantage, and be able to keep it standing and outstrike Brady for the win.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Man, I think this is actually a tougher fight than the Della Maddalena one due to Brady’s wrestling. I think Brady gets a decision win and he proves he’s a legit title contender.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: We have seen time and time again that after guys lose their belts it’s hard to get that motivation back and we see guys going on losing streaks. I think the same thing happens here as Brady uses his wrestling to control the fight and beat Edwards.

***

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Sean Brady: Jim Miller, Vince Morales, Austen Lane, Kurt Holobaugh