Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady
In the main event of UFC London, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will take on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a +130 underdog while the American is a -166 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the welterweight main event. The pros are torn but the majority believe Brady will silence the crowd and beat the former champ.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady:
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I like Brady to get the win. I think he can outwrestle Edwards, similar to what Belal did.
Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: This should be a good fight. Brady on short notice is interesting but I think he can win a decision and outwrestle Edwards.
Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Leon Edwards. I think people are overlooking him and he will be able to outstrike Brady to get the win.
Modestas Bukauaskas, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with my fellow countrymen in Leon Edwards. Sean Brady is a great wrestler, but I think Leon has been improving his takedown defense and can keep it standing. I think Leon will win a decision or even a late finish on the feet as he is the much better striker.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I’m gonna go with Leon Edwards. I think he has a chip on his shoulder after his last fight and Brady is on sort of short notice, if I’m not mistaken. I think Edwards will use the home crowd to his advantage, and be able to keep it standing and outstrike Brady for the win.
Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Man, I think this is actually a tougher fight than the Della Maddalena one due to Brady’s wrestling. I think Brady gets a decision win and he proves he’s a legit title contender.
Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: We have seen time and time again that after guys lose their belts it’s hard to get that motivation back and we see guys going on losing streaks. I think the same thing happens here as Brady uses his wrestling to control the fight and beat Edwards.
***
Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Julian Erosa
Fighters picking Sean Brady: Jim Miller, Vince Morales, Austen Lane, Kurt Holobaugh
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC