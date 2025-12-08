UFC star Ilia Topuria receives big praise from fellow UFC champion

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025
Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer

UFC sensation Ilia Topuria has received big praise from fellow UFC champion Tom Aspinall following another strong year.

While he may have only fought once this year, it’s safe to say that Ilia Topuria has established himself as one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in back to back fights, some wondered whether or not Ilia would be able to take things any further than that. The short answer is that he was able to, and he did so emphatically.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria to Cristiano Ronaldo after latter became shareholder in MMA company: “Welcome to the family”

Earlier this year, Topuria faced Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship – and once again, he won via knockout. He became a two-weight world champion in the process, and ‘El Matador’ reached a whole new level of superstardom. While he is currently on hiatus while dealing with some personal issues, there’s a great deal of excitement in the air for when he does decide to return.

Tom Aspinall, who is also currently on the shelf due to injury, recently made a case for Topuria being his fighter of the year in the wake of UFC 323.

Aspinall praises Topuria

“The fighter that stands out for me is Ilia Topuria,” the Englishman said when asked to name the best fighter of 2025.

“I just think he’s unbelievable.”

He added about KO of the Year: “The ones that stand out for me are the events I was at.

“So, I’m a little bit biased, but Topuria vs Charles Oliveira.

“It’s one of the best knockouts I’ve ever seen live. The atmosphere that night was f—ing incredible. So, I’m going to go for that this year.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree, fight fans? Let us know!

