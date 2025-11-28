Ilia Topuria to Cristiano Ronaldo after latter became shareholder in MMA company: “Welcome to the family”

Ilia Topuria recently tipped his proverbial cap to Cristiano Ronaldo as the soccer star has revealed he now has major stakes in an MMA promotion partly owned by the UFC lightweight champion. Way of the Warrior FC is a surging Spanish mixed martial arts organization, and via his X account @Cristiano, Ronaldo said,

“I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma ! We share values I truly believe in – discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation.”

Responding to this massive announcement via his X account @Topuriailia, Topuria responded,

“Welcome to the family @Cristiano”

Ilia Topuria and Cristiano Ronaldo weren’t always on good terms

Ilia Topuria and Cristiano Ronaldo are seemingly in great alignment now, but things weren’t always rosy between the global superstar and the fighter known for toting roses in the octagon. Leading into UFC 308 in October 2024, Ronaldo leaned toward Max Holloway, claiming gold from Ilia Topuria, who then occupied the featherweight throne.

While Topuria ended up becoming the first man to knock out Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, it seemed like there were some possibly bittersweet feelings that lingered between him and Ronaldo. Ronaldo has been an emergent celebrity guest figure at many combat sports events in recent years since he began playing regularly on the Saudi Arabian soccer circuit.

With Topuria responding to some of Ronaldo’s comments ahead of UFC 308, Topuria quipped [via Bloody Elbow],

“I didn’t expect someone like you to be unable to distinguish between confidence and arrogance. But, at the end of the day, we all reflect our own reality onto others. I wish you the best for what remains of your career, and God bless your family.”

Things have come a long way for the two top-level athletes, with WOW 24 set to take place this weekend on Saturday in Basque Country, Spain, at Buesa Arena.

