Alex Pereira reiterates desire for Jon Jones fight and pursuit of third world title

UFC champion Alex Pereira has made his intentions for a move to heavyweight clear once again in a recent interview.

Alex Pereira, once again, is on top of the mixed martial arts world. Earlier this year, he was able to knock Magomed Ankalaev out and reclaim his UFC light heavyweight championship. While it was a great moment, it certainly seemed as if ‘Poatan’ was quick to switch his attention to the heavyweight division, and to a possible showdown with Jon Jones, likely at the UFC White House card next summer.

Whether or not that actually happens, of course, is a different matter altogether, especially given that Dana White doesn’t particularly trust Jones after the Tom Aspinall saga. Pereira, though, has a lot of options in front of him, including the chance to become the first ever three-weight world champion in the history of the promotion.

In a recent appearance on a Brazilian TV show called Omelete, Pereira had the following to say about what he wants to do next.

Pereira reiterates heavyweight desire

“I spoke about my interest, right?” Pereira said when asked about the situation at the top of heavyweight. “I want to fight at heavyweight, but I don’t know… I mentioned the White House against Jon Jones.

“And I’ve even spoken about a possible fight at heavyweight for a third belt. But I don’t know, it’s not in my control. I’m also just waiting, like everyone else. “

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

