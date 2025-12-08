Alex Pereira reiterates desire for Jon Jones fight and pursuit of third world title

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025
Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

UFC champion Alex Pereira has made his intentions for a move to heavyweight clear once again in a recent interview.

Alex Pereira, once again, is on top of the mixed martial arts world. Earlier this year, he was able to knock Magomed Ankalaev out and reclaim his UFC light heavyweight championship. While it was a great moment, it certainly seemed as if ‘Poatan’ was quick to switch his attention to the heavyweight division, and to a possible showdown with Jon Jones, likely at the UFC White House card next summer.

RELATED: Jon Jones explains why he’s interested in fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira

Whether or not that actually happens, of course, is a different matter altogether, especially given that Dana White doesn’t particularly trust Jones after the Tom Aspinall saga. Pereira, though, has a lot of options in front of him, including the chance to become the first ever three-weight world champion in the history of the promotion.

In a recent appearance on a Brazilian TV show called Omelete, Pereira had the following to say about what he wants to do next.

Pereira reiterates heavyweight desire

“I spoke about my interest, right?” Pereira said when asked about the situation at the top of heavyweight. “I want to fight at heavyweight, but I don’t know… I mentioned the White House against Jon Jones.

“And I’ve even spoken about a possible fight at heavyweight for a third belt. But I don’t know, it’s not in my control. I’m also just waiting, like everyone else. “

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Are you at all interested in seeing Alex Pereira take part in a heavyweight superfight against Jon Jones? If it does happen, who would you back to pick up the win and how would they get it done? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones UFC

Related

Tatsuro Taira, UFC 323, Results, UFC

Tatsuro Taira gives his thoughts on the stoppage in his win over Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025
Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Tom Aspinall

UFC star Ilia Topuria receives big praise from fellow UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC sensation Ilia Topuria has received big praise from fellow UFC champion Tom Aspinall following another strong year.

Merab Dvalishvili UFC 323 interview
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili wants trilogy fight with Petr Yan after humbling UFC 323 defeat

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC star Merab Dvalishvili has already made it clear that he is interested in a trilogy fight against rival Petr Yan.

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Katie Taylor

Dana White slams Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor report during UFC 323 presser

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Dana White has trashed a report claiming that Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor are in talks for a boxing match.

Ilia Topuria speaks during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Merab Dvalishvili celebrating after UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Ilia Topuria reacts to Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 323 loss against Petr Yan

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Ilia Topuria has sent words of encouragement to Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 323.

Petr Yan punches Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323

Sean O'Malley in awe of Petr Yan's UFC 323 title win over Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili UFC 323 interview
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White praises Merab Dvalishvili with one-word message following UFC 323

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Dana White had some big praise for Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 323, and he only needed one word to get his point across.

Dana White, UFC, MMA
Dana White

Dana White remains cold on Arman Tsarukyan getting a second chance at UFC title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White still doesn’t think Arman Tsarukyan can be trusted in a big spot.

Joshua Van celebrates UFC 323 win
UFC

Joshua Van slams critics of UFC 323 title win in vulgar response

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Joshua Van didn’t want to earn a world title the way he did at UFC 323, but he has some fiery words for the critics.

Petr Yan victory at UFC 323
UFC

UFC 323 title winner Petr Yan gets strong message from top contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

It didn’t take long for Petr Yan to get a message from someone who could be the next UFC bantamweight title challenger.