Tatsuro Taira gives his thoughts on the stoppage in his win over Brandon Moreno

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025
Tatsuro Taira, UFC 323, Results, UFC

UFC flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira has given his thoughts on his UFC 323 stoppage victory over Brandon Moreno.

Last weekend at UFC 323, Tatsuro Taira took his mixed martial arts career to a whole new level. He put on an excellent performance against Brandon Moreno on the main card, to the point where he was even able to secure a finish. Of course, there was a bit of controversy regarding this one, mainly because a lot of people felt like the stoppage was a bit early.

Now, though, Taira can potentially look ahead to receiving a title shot in his next fight. Joshua Van is the new champion at 125 pounds, whereas Alexandre Pantoja will be out for an unknown amount of time as a result of the early arm injury that led to the unfortunate ending of the co-main event.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Taira gave his thoughts on the situation.

Taira looks ahead to possible title shot

“For me, when the second round started and even before the ground-and-pound, I even felt his power was definitely low, so I wasn’t surprised at all that he would be knocked out in that way,” Taira said at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference through an interpreter.

“Seeing Joshua Van through this fight week, I always felt he might do it,” Taira said. “I felt he might have something that might make something happen, so I wasn’t surprised in that sense. He’s the first Asian male champion, so why not celebrate? Congratulations.”

Do you believe that Tatsuro Taira has earned the right to receive a title shot, or will Kyoji Horiguchi jump the line at flyweight? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

