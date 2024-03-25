Igor Severino has purse withheld from NAC after biting his opponent at UFC Vegas 89

By Cole Shelton - March 25, 2024

Igor Severino has also had his purse withheld along with being cut from the UFC.

Igor Severino

According to MMAFighting, Severino’s purse was withheld by the Nevada Athletic Commission after he was disqualified for biting Andre Lima in the second round. The exact amount of Severino’s purse is unknown because the NAC does not publicly disclose salaries. He was also released from the UFC following the bout.

Also, Igor Severino faces a potential suspension and fine at next month’s NAC meeting. It’s uncertain what the punishment might be, but as of right now, his purse has been withheld and he faces further discipline.

During the event, UFC CEO Dana White told Kevin Iole that Severino would be cut and wouldn’t fight in the UFC after he was caught biting his opponent.

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White said. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

In the Octagon, Igor Severino initially denied biting Andre Lima but after a bite mark was evident on Lima’s arm, White decided to cut him. Severino has also yet to comment on the incident or his subsequent release.

With the DQ loss, Igor Severino is now 8-1 as a pro and 0-1 under the UFC banner. The Brazilian earned his UFC deal by scoring a second-round TKO win over Jhonta Silva on the Contender Series. Before fighting in the UFC, Severino was the Jungle Fight flyweight champion and had won all of his fights by stoppage. However, the 20-year-old has been cut from the UFC and it’s uncertain if White will ever sign him again after the biting incident.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

