Ian Machado Garry shares his hit list of UFC opponents for 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has shared a list of potential opponents he wants to fight this year.

While his success inside the Octagon is there for all to see, Ian Machado Garry has become something of a villain outside of the cage. In recent months, a string of stories have come out about the Irishman that have left many scratching their heads. Some are in relation to his wife, and others relate to him being kicked out of gyms.

Whatever the case may be, he certainly hasn’t been picking up many new fans as of late – especially after pulling out of his UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque.

Now, he’s scheduled to take on Geoff Neal at UFC 298, which is a fight that was originally booked to happen in 2023. Ahead of his comeback fight, Machado Garry has released the following video that highlights a few other rivals he wants to take on.