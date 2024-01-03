Ian Machado Garry shares his hit list of UFC opponents for 2024

By Harry Kettle - January 3, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has shared a list of potential opponents he wants to fight this year.

Ian Machado Garry

While his success inside the Octagon is there for all to see, Ian Machado Garry has become something of a villain outside of the cage. In recent months, a string of stories have come out about the Irishman that have left many scratching their heads. Some are in relation to his wife, and others relate to him being kicked out of gyms.

Whatever the case may be, he certainly hasn’t been picking up many new fans as of late – especially after pulling out of his UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque.

RELATED: Ian Garry slams Sean Strickland for “off limits” trash talk comment: “How the tables have turned”

Now, he’s scheduled to take on Geoff Neal at UFC 298, which is a fight that was originally booked to happen in 2023. Ahead of his comeback fight, Machado Garry has released the following video that highlights a few other rivals he wants to take on.

Machado Garry’s big push

First up on the list is, of course, Geoff Neal, who Ian will face off with next month. The next name is Colby Covington, the man who was just beaten convincingly by Leon Edwards in their UFC welterweight championship showdown. Colby had more than a few things to say about Machado Garry’s wife, and you can bet that the youngster wants revenge.

The third and final name is Sean Strickland, the UFC middleweight champion – another man who has had a great deal of beef with ‘The Future’.

Out of the three names, who would you be most interested in seeing Ian Machado Garry fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

