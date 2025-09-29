Cory Sandhagen shares surprising prediction for Merab Dvalishvili fight at UFC 320

Cory Sandhagen has a surprising prediction for his bantamweight title fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320.

Sandhagen enters the bout as a sizable underdog. Many expect Dvalishvili’s cardio and wrestling to be too much for him. However, Sandhagen doesn’t seem too fazed about the odds or people picking against him, as he has confidence in his own game.

Although many expect Cory Sandhagen to want to keep it standing to beat Merab Dvalishvili. But the challenger believes he can submit the champ.

“I want to bring awe to the fans when they watch,” Sandhagen said on UFC 320 Countdown. “I can knock Merab out, I can submit Merab. I’m not going to get tired in five rounds, and my wrestling is 1000 times better than these other guys he’s fought. Right now, I feel unbeatable. At UFC 320, I win this fight.”

It’s clear Cory Sandhagen is confident that he won’t just be able to beat Merab Dvalishvili. But he believes he will finsih him. He also thinks it could come by submission, which would be a surprise given how dominant the champ has been on the ground.

Cory Sandhagen is confident heading into UFC 320

Part of the reason why Cory Sandhagen is so confident is that he believes he’s gotten much better this camp.

Sandhagen believes he has finally focused on being elite at all parts of the game, which he expects to help him at UFC 320 against Dvalishvili.

“In this camp, particularly, I’ve really dedicated myself to learning all of the aspects deeply. Not just being a striker with fancy jiu-jitsu, but actually getting super good with wrestling,” Sandhagen said. “I can step into the cage with absolutely anyone, and I have all of the tools to beat anyone in the entire world.”

Sandhagen is coming off a submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo to earn the title shot.