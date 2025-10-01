Khabib Nurmagomedov shares hilarious exchange with head coach Javier Mendez: ‘You snoring’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez

Daniel Cormier isn’t the only American Kickboxing Academy member who gets roasted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During his pro MMA career, head coach Javier Mendez served as an important mentor for “The Eagle.” Mendez helped turn Nurmagomedov into one of the best lightweights in UFC history. Nurmagomedov retired as the UFC Lightweight Champion with a perfect pro MMA record of 29-0.

Still, not even Mendez is safe from the verbal wrath of “The Eagle.” Will Harris recently posted footage of Nurmagomedov and Mendez having a conversation during his “Road to Dubai 2” series. The topic of Mendez’s weight was brought up and “The Eagle” couldn’t help but give some advice.

The conversation started when Nurmagomedov asked Mendez, “You good?” Mendez responded by saying, “Good and fat, I’m getting heavy again.”

Nurmagomedov then asked, “How many? Two pounds?”

“I gained five kilos,” Mendez responded.

“Five kilos? That’s 10 pounds,” Nurmagomedov said.

“I was about 101, now I’m like 106,” Mendez said.

“More than 100? You snoring,” Nurmagomedov said. “Come down.”

Mendez is at work training the likes of Islam Makhachev, who will be challenging Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship on Nov. 15. That fight is scheduled to headline UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Where Makhachev goes, Nurmagomedov is sure to follow. “The Eagle” has been in Makhachev’s corner throughout his UFC run, even during retirement.

Nurmagomedov is often animated when he corners Makhachev. Mendez said it sometimes gets to the point where he has to calm “The Eagle” down to avoid potential fines from athletic commissions. Nurmagomedov is expecting Maddalena to be a tough challenge for Makhachev, so the UFC Hall of Famer may not be as calm in the corner as he was for UFC 311. Makhachev’s most recent outing was a quick submission victory over Renato Moicano, who was a late replacement after Arman Tsarukyan was pulled due to an injury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

