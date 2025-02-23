UFC boss Dana White teases the fight “people want to see” at bantamweight

By BJ Penn Staff - February 23, 2025

It’s not yet clear who UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will defend his title against next. However, company president Dana White dropped a big clue following Saturday’s Fight Night card in Seattle.

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, MMA, Sean O'Malley

He claimed that Dvalishvili wants to run it back with the man we won the title from last year, Sean O’Malley, and that the feeling is mutual. He also called the rematch a fight “people want to see” at 135 pounds.

“They want to fight each other, and I think people want to see it,” White said when asked about a potential Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley rematch.

Sean O’Malley won the UFC bantamweight title in 2023, when he knocked out long-time champion Aljamain Sterling. He then defended the belt once, avenging his first career loss with a decision win over Marlon “Chito” Vera. Then came his meeting with Merab Dvalishvili at the Las Vegas Sphere last September.

Dvalishvili was in total control of their title fight, and despite being stung by a body shot in the fight’s final moments, had clearly done enough to win a decision after five rounds were up.

After swiping the title from O’Malley, he then defended the title with an impressive decision victory of Umar Nurmagomedov. That performance earned praise from Dana White, and pretty much anybody else who was tuned in.

While O’Malley has not won since losing his title to Dvalishvili, it’s easy to understand why White is interested in the rematch. Dvalishvili has already beaten most of the other top contenders in the weight class. That means he’ll probably need to start participating in rematches, and a sequel with O’Malley is clearly the biggest of the bunch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Song Yadong UFC Seattle

Song Yadong name drops huge star if he can't get Henry Cejudo rematch following UFC Seattle

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White
UFC

Dana White shuts down rumors of new rule regarding UFC championships

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed a rumor regarding two-division champions.

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC Seattle
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Dana White's blunt comments on UFC Seattle ending

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Henry Cejudo has responded to Dana White following his comments on the unforeseen outcome of the UFC Seattle main event.

Jean Silva, Melsik Baghdasaryan, UFC Seattle, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Seattle Bonus Report: Jean Silva one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returned to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, and four fighters ended up walking away with performance bonuses.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Pros react after Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision at UFC Seattle

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Seattle event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Henry Cejudo taking on Song Yadong.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong, UFC Seattle, Results, UFC

UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025
Anthony Hernandez
Brendan Allen

UFC Seattle Results: Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez.

Alonzo Menifield
UFC

UFC Seattle Results: Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker.

UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo, Results, Song Yadong, UFC
Song Yadong

UFC Seattle: 'Cejudo vs. Song' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returns to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has backed old rival Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett when they collide at UFC 314.