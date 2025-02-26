John Castaneda plans to walk down Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Vegas 103: “I’m going to hurt him”

John Castaneda expects to be the aggressor in his UFC Vegas 103 fight against Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Castaneda is set to fight for the first time since June, in a much longer layoff than he wanted. However, the bantamweight contender says he used the time to get better in the gym.

“I was hoping to get one more in. I wanted like September but we take them as they come,” Castaneda said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Got a lot of good time in camp and getting better. When I have layoffs like this, I am in the gym and working. Whether I have a fight or not, I’m working hard. I have made a lot of leaps so I’m ready to show out here.”

Castaneda was then offered to make his return against Douglas Silva de Andrade. Along with getting a well-known opponent, Castaneda also got a new UFC contract which he is thankful for that and the opponent.

“He’s fought a lot of experienced guys, a lot of well-known guys. But, stylistically, I like this matchup,” Castaneda said. “Guys who are a little unorthodox but who are low volume but high power strikers, I do well against them. A good example would be my performance against Miles Johns, they fight similarly, with huge power and low output. I’m super confident.”