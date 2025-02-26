John Castaneda plans to walk down Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Vegas 103: “I’m going to hurt him”
John Castaneda expects to be the aggressor in his UFC Vegas 103 fight against Douglas Silva de Andrade.
Castaneda is set to fight for the first time since June, in a much longer layoff than he wanted. However, the bantamweight contender says he used the time to get better in the gym.
“I was hoping to get one more in. I wanted like September but we take them as they come,” Castaneda said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Got a lot of good time in camp and getting better. When I have layoffs like this, I am in the gym and working. Whether I have a fight or not, I’m working hard. I have made a lot of leaps so I’m ready to show out here.”
Castaneda was then offered to make his return against Douglas Silva de Andrade. Along with getting a well-known opponent, Castaneda also got a new UFC contract which he is thankful for that and the opponent.
“He’s fought a lot of experienced guys, a lot of well-known guys. But, stylistically, I like this matchup,” Castaneda said. “Guys who are a little unorthodox but who are low volume but high power strikers, I do well against them. A good example would be my performance against Miles Johns, they fight similarly, with huge power and low output. I’m super confident.”
John Castaneda plans to walk down Douglas Silva de Andrade
Entering UFC Vegas 103, John Castaneda is confident he won’t only beat Douglas Silva de Andrade, but he’ll first person to finish him since Petr Yan did it in 2018.
Castaneda says he expects to march down Silva de Andrade which well wear on him and will lead to a stoppage win.
“I plan on fighting him like Miles, I’m going to be in his face and wear him out,” Castaneda said. “Because he is such a low-output fighter, I can put on the pace and wear on that gas tank. He is durable but that is because everyone is tentative against him. I’m going to be in his face, I’m going to hurt him and wear on that gas tank (to get the finish).”
If John Castaneda beats Douglas Silva de Andrade, he hopes that sets him up for a big 2025. The goal for Castaned is at least three fights and ending the year against a ranked opponent.
“It is important to get past Douglas and win one or two more and I’m in the conversation for a top-15 fight. In the bantamweight division, you can’t go half and half. You can’t go .500 and expect to fight a top-15 guy. But, do I think I am on the cusp of a top-15 opponent? Absolutely. I look at the guys ranked 10-15 and think I absolutely beat these guys,” Castaneda concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Henry Cejudo calls to fight Petr Yan in potential retirement fight: “I would like to just fight one more time”
Topics:UFC