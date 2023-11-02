Henry Cejudo believes training adjustments are needed for Jon Jones to return: “That’s a serious injury”

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent injury.

‘Bones’ was famously slated to headline UFC 295 later this month against Stipe Miocic. However, just weeks before fight night, tragedy struck. While wrestling, Jon Jones reportedly tore his pec, immediately putting him out of action for at least eight months.

As a result, the UFC quickly booked an interim heavyweight title bout for the event, as Tom Aspinall will face Sergei Pavlovich. While a fantastic fight, many are still curious about the future of one Jon Jones. Overall, that would include his former coach, Henry Cejudo, who worked with the former champion as he was making his comeback.

On his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo reacted to Jon Jones’ recent injury. There, ‘Triple C’ questioned the heavyweight champion’s training techniques, and if they led to his injury. It’s worth noting that the bantamweight contender is echoing a lot of the comments of Daniel Cormier. ‘DC’ questioned his former foe’s training following the injury last month.

“The injury, tearing of the pec. I mean, that’s a serious injury,” Henry Cejudo stated, reacting to Jon Jones’s recent injury. “It’s probably been in there for a very long time. For him to go for an extension of the single leg, miss it or not grab it, be sprawled on… it just lets you know that Jon Jones’ body — he’s not that 23-year-old that became the youngest light heavyweight champion in history.” (h/t MMA News)

Henry Cejudo continued, “These are a lot of lessons. If there’s one thing I will say about Jon, Jon is very smart. Jon is very humble when it comes to him being taught, and he’s very honest when it comes to him doing things right. I think the issue right now is the age…What Jon Jones needs to do now… bring more of that guerrilla style of fighting, where he’s being very tactical with his training, as he would for his fight… Is going live [in training] after going through a whole surgery [smart]? … These are adjustments that Jon Jones is gonna have to make if he wants to come back and fight.”

