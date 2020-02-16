Tyson Fury has been doing a lot of oral sex to prepare for Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury is doing anything he can to gain an edge over Deontay Wilder before their highly anticipated heavyweight rematch.

‘The Gypsy King‘ recently told reporters that he is masturbating at least seven times a day in an effort to boost his testosterone and strengthen his wrists.

In addition, Tyson Fury said he is also engaging in plenty of oral sex, this to strengthen his jaw up.

“Yes, I have got confidence in my chin but I’ve been doing a lot of pussy licking to strengthen my jaw up. So yeah, I’ve been strengthening the old jaw up as well.” Fury explained during a recent media call.

This is not the first time Tyson Fury has made headlines over his eyebrow-raising comments and likely will not be the last.

‘The Gypsy King’ and the “Bronze Bomber’ first collided in December of 2018, with the fight ending in a controversial split draw.

Despite Wilder nearly finishing Fury in the final round, most fans and analysts believed Tyson had done enough to earn a decision win in the pairs first encounter.

“I believe I out-boxed him. But, to guarantee a win, I will need a knockout. I don’t want another controversial decision. I want a defining win. I’m not a judge and these guys see what they see. But my own destiny lies with my own two fists.”

The highly anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is set for February 22 in Las Vegas.

What do you think of Fury’s recent comments suggesting that he is performing oral sex in order to perform his jaw strength? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 15, 2020

