Just Scrap Radio Ep. 141 with Grant Dawson, Alex Morono, Ricky Glenn, and Chris Gutierrez

By Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

The 141st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 80 this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 141 and UFC Vegas 80

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked UFC lightweight Grant Dawson (1:38). Next, UFC welterweight Alex Morono (19:15) comes on. UFC lightweight Ricky Glenn (32:00) then joins the show. Closing out the program is 15th-ranked UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (43:57).

Grant Dawson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 80 main event against Bobby Green. Grant talks about how the fight came together, and whether or not he’s surprised to fight an unranked opponent. He then chats about the lightweight division, fighting at the Apex again, and what a win over Green does for him. Grant Dawson also talks about how far he thinks he is from a lightweight title fight.

Alex Morono comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Joaquin Buckley. Alex talks about his last win and whether or not he was surprised it took him five months to get another fight. He also chats about Fortis MMA, being a coach at his own gym, and what a win over Buckley does for him.

Ricky Glenn joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Drew Dober. Ricky talks about the knockout loss to Christos Giagos earlier this year and what he took away from it. He then chats about the layoff he had going into the fight, and if he thinks that is impacting him. Ricky then talks about what beating Drew does for him and his goals for next year.

Chris Gutierrez closes out the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Montel Jackson. Chris talks about his loss to Pedro Munhoz and now fighting an unranked opponent in Jackson who not many people want to fight. He also chats about the bantamweight division and what a win does here for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Alex Morono Chris Gutierrez Grant Dawson MMA Podcasts Radio Rick Glenn UFC

