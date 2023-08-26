UFC Singapore Results: Giga Chikadze defeats Alex Caceres (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the featherweight bout between Alex Caceres and Giga Chikadze.

Giga Chikadze, UFC

Caceres (21-14 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Pineda back in June of this year. Prior to that, ‘Bruce Leeroy’ had earned a first-round TKO victory over Julian Erosa.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze (15-3 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in January of 2022. Thats setback snapped the Georgian native’s nine-fight winning streak, which included back-to-back TKO victories over Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

Round one begins and Alex Caceres immediately gets to work with punches and kicks. Giga Chikadze responds with a body kick. Caceres with a low kick and then a high kick. He follows that up with a good 1-2. A spinning back fist from ‘Bruce Leeroy’ lands clean. Chikadze appears to be ok and attempts a head kick. Caceres responds with a low kick. An overhand right from Chikadze. Caceres feints and gets countered by a right hook. Chikadze with a low kick. Alex Caceres with a good 1-2. Chikadze attempts a head kick, but it is blocked. 1-2. A nice overhand right from Giga. A follow up left falls short. Caceres to the body but eats a jab on the counter. Chikadze with a straight right to close out the round.

Round two begins and Alex Caceres comes out throwing kicks to the legs and body. Chikadze is still trying to find his range. A straight left lands for Caceres. A 1-2 by Chikadze in response. Another combination from Caceres. Giga Chikadze replies with a a body kick and then a 1-2. A good counter right and then a body kick from the Georgian. Caceres with a wheel kick attempt, but it falls short. A big 1-2 from Chikadze. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ answers with a body kick and then a right hook. Chikadze returns fire with a hook of his own. Another good shot from Giga. Alex Caceres tries a spinning back kick and a jumping switch kick, but both miss the mark. A head kick now from Chikadze. Round two comes to an end.

Round three begins and Giga Chikadze lands a big shot early. Both men are trading kicks in the center. A hard counter right wobbles Caceres. A follow up 1-2 falls short. A short hook now from Caceres. A good combination now from Gia. Caceres lands a body shot but eats a counter right. A solid body kick and then a lead right by Chikadze. Caceres with a right hook and then a body shot. Caceres with a 1-2. The featherweights stand and trade in the pocket. Chikadze goes body-head with kicks. One minute to go. Caceres 1-2 and then a body shot. Chikadze answers with a body kick, but eats one in return. Caceres tries to spin and eats a right cross. Chikadze with a hard 1-2. Caceres tries a spinning back fist and Chikadze goes for a rolling thunder. The horn sounds to end the scrap.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Giga Chikadze def. Alex Caceres by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Chikadze fight next following his victory over Caceres this morning in Singapore?

