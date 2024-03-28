Georges St-Pierre opens up on Dana White preventing Oscar De La Hoya boxing match: “F that guy”

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre was ready to face Oscar De La Hoya in 2021 until Dana White stepped in.

‘Rush’ famously retired from MMA in early 2019, walking away from potential bouts with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Georges St-Pierre has continued to show interest in competing in retirement. He even booked a jiu-jitsu match with Nick Diaz last year, but it was canceled due to injury.

In 2021, the Canadian was in discussions to move to the ring, for a one-off boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya. ‘The Golden Boy’ hadn’t competed in over a decade, but signed a deal to compete with the infamous Triller Fight Club brand. However, De La Hoya wound up signing to fight Vitor Belfort instead. Due to St-Pierre’s contract with the UFC, he was forced to decline.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Georges St-Pierre was asked about the boxing match. There, the former UFC champion admitted that he was very interested in fighting Oscar De La Hoya, but Dana White blew up the deal. Given the feud between the two promoters, it’s not a huge surprise.

However, Georges St-Pierre added that Dana White called him after that boxing offer, with a different fight offer. The UFC President offered the retired fighter a potential bout against former champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, with both men retired, St-Pierre knew the fight wouldn’t actually happen.

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre opens up on Dana White preventing boxing match

“It didn’t happen because Dana White told me no.” Georges St-Pierre stated on the podcast, when asked why he didn’t face Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match. “Dana White hates Oscar De La Hoya and my contract with the UFC, after you retire you still have a few years. Depending on the contract. But my contract, the way it was made I still had ties with the UFC up to, I’m not going to say the number of years because I don’t want to be inaccurate. But I still had ties with the UFC.”

He continued, “Dana when I asked for the permission, well I can’t say it the way he said it to me. But he said ‘F that guy, F that guy, blah blah blah, no, F that guy’ It’s alright. So that’s why [it didn’t happen]. Then he called me after, and said that he wanted me to fight Khabib.”

“But Khabib had already retired and I had already retired.” Georges St-Pierre concluded. “So then he could say ‘Oh he doesn’t want to [fight]’.”

What do you make of these comments about UFC President Dana White? Would you have watched a boxing match between Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya?