Georges St-Pierre details the strategy he would have used against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre is detailing the strategy he would have used in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It indeed would have been the super fight that never was as both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov are now retired.

The former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) last fought way back in 2017 when he defeated Michael Bisping (30-9 MMA) by submission at UFC 217 to claim the promotion’s middleweight title. St-Pierre announced his official retirement in February of 2019.

The undefeated Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) has the distinction of being the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion ever, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Nurmagomedov retired from fighting in 2020.

‘Rush’ has indeed thought about how a fight with ‘The Eagle’ might have played out.

Georges St-Pierre sat down on the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast and discussed the strategy he would have used against Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“Khabib has got a very good overhand right. He’s very good at measuring distance and creating a dilemma in the mind of his opponent between a takedown and an overhand right. He’s at his most dangerous when he puts you with your back against the fence because he’s a master at chain wrestling.”

Continuing, St-Pierre outlined how he would have approached a fight with Khabib:

“My style is different. My style is more in the middle. I’m very good at using fakes and creating destruction to get in your legs. I’m more the dynamic guy. I call it proactive and reactive takedown from the center, but Khabib is better when he’s got his opponent’s back against the fence.”

“My strategy if I would have gone against Khabib would be to keep the fight as most as I can in the middle and not be afraid to take him down. I would have maybe been the first guy that he fought or one of the only guys that would have tried to take him down, and I’ve put down everybody that I’ve fought.”

As for who would have come out the victor, Georges St-Pierre concluded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I can say whatever I want but I think Khabib could have beat me. I’m not saying I would have beat Khabib all the time. I was confident enough to take that fight that I was thinking if I take that fight, I’m going to beat him that day, at that particular place.”

“That doesn’t mean I’ll beat him all the time, but I was confident. But, maybe I’m wrong. I think I would have beat him because in a way if he would have put pressure on me, I would have put him down. I would have been confident to try to go for it.”

Well, even though the Canadian believes he could have been the ‘one’ to hand Nurmagomedov his first and only loss in the cage – we’ll never get the opportunity to see it play out.

Would you have liked to have seen a super fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Any thoughts on who would have come out the victor?

