Georges St-Pierre details the strategy he would have used against Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Susan Cox - March 28, 2024

Georges St-Pierre is detailing the strategy he would have used in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, GSP

It indeed would have been the super fight that never was as both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov are now retired.

The former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre (26-2 MMA) last fought way back in 2017 when he defeated Michael Bisping (30-9 MMA) by submission at UFC 217 to claim the promotion’s middleweight title. St-Pierre announced his official retirement in February of 2019.

The undefeated Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) has the distinction of being the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion ever, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Nurmagomedov retired from fighting in 2020.

‘Rush’ has indeed thought about how a fight with ‘The Eagle’ might have played out.

Georges St-Pierre sat down on the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast and discussed the strategy he would have used against Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“Khabib has got a very good overhand right. He’s very good at measuring distance and creating a dilemma in the mind of his opponent between a takedown and an overhand right. He’s at his most dangerous when he puts you with your back against the fence because he’s a master at chain wrestling.”

Continuing, St-Pierre outlined how he would have approached a fight with Khabib:

“My style is different. My style is more in the middle. I’m very good at using fakes and creating destruction to get in your legs. I’m more the dynamic guy. I call it proactive and reactive takedown from the center, but Khabib is better when he’s got his opponent’s back against the fence.”

“My strategy if I would have gone against Khabib would be to keep the fight as most as I can in the middle and not be afraid to take him down. I would have maybe been the first guy that he fought or one of the only guys that would have tried to take him down, and I’ve put down everybody that I’ve fought.”

As for who would have come out the victor, Georges St-Pierre concluded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I can say whatever I want but I think Khabib could have beat me. I’m not saying I would have beat Khabib all the time. I was confident enough to take that fight that I was thinking if I take that fight, I’m going to beat him that day, at that particular place.”

“That doesn’t mean I’ll beat him all the time, but I was confident. But, maybe I’m wrong. I think I would have beat him because in a way if he would have put pressure on me, I would have put him down. I would have been confident to try to go for it.”

Well, even though the Canadian believes he could have been the ‘one’ to hand Nurmagomedov his first and only loss in the cage – we’ll never get the opportunity to see it play out.

Would you have liked to have seen a super fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Any thoughts on who would have come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 305 set for August 18 in Perth, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya reportedly in discussions

Susan Cox - March 28, 2024
Andre Petroski
UFC

Andre Petroski plans to continue to prove he's the best grappler at middleweight by beating Jacob Malkoun at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - March 28, 2024

Andre Petroski has made it clear that he believes he’s the best grappler in the middleweight division and he wants to continue to prove that.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber claps back at Erin Blanchfield following “pathetic” remarks: “She’s fighting girls after I already changed them”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

Maycee Barber has hit back at Erin Blanchfield as the two flyweight stars continue to trade blows and tease a future showdown.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time: “No one wants to hear this”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub believes that Conor McGregor is the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen explains why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in upcoming UFC title fight with Merab Dvalishvili: “He’s that much better of a striker”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has explained why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in a title showdown with Merab Dvalishvili.

Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez refutes Daniel Cormier's claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Nobody is more dangerous”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Dana White announces stacked UFC Saudi Arabia fight card, including Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Chris Taylor - March 27, 2024

Dana White has announced a number of fights for UFC Saudi Arabia, including a middleweight main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman rules out retirement after UFC Atlantic City: "I still have more to offer"

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2024

Chris Weidman plans to continue fighting after UFC Atlantic City.

Luke Rockhold and Joe Schilling
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold signs with Karate Combat, set to debut against Bellator veteran Joe Schilling

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2024

Luke Rockhold has signed with Karate Combat and he has his debut set.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira pushes back on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "I'm next in line"

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira doesn’t buy into talk of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.