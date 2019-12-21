The Korean Zombie wants Alexander Volkanovski next!

‘The Korean Zombie’ picked up arguably the biggest win of his career today at UFC Busan, stopping former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the very first round.

Chan Sung Jung (16-5 MMA) was able to rock the New Jersey native early on in the fight with a solid punch and quickly used that momentum to take control of the fight. Soon after, ‘TKZ’ would drop ‘The Answer’ with a combination and immediately proceeded to take his back. Edgar would scramble free, but was ultimately dropped again and this time was put away by ground and pound strikes (see that here).

The victory marked Jung’s eighth win under the UFC banner, and for his efforts he received his eighth career ‘performance of the night’ bonus from the promotion.

Having gone a perfect 2-0 in the Octagon in 2019, with both of those victories coming by way of first round finish, The Korean Zombie is now hoping to challenge for the promotions featherweight title in his next fight.

‘TKZ’ called out newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his post-fight interview with Dan Hardy.

“I want Volkanovski!” Chan Sung Jung yelled emphatically.

The Australian captured the promotions coveted featherweight title earlier this month at UFC 245, defeating Max Holloway by way of unanimous decision.

Unfortunately, Volkanovski has to go under the knife to have his broken hand repaired by doctors. So a fight with ‘TKZ’ will have to wait.

Other options for Chan Sung Jung include perennial division contender Zabit Magomedsharipov, former champion Max Holloway or a rematch with Yair Rodriguez.

Who would you like to see The Korean Zombie fight in his next Octagon appearance?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 21, 2019

