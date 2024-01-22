Frankie Edgar reacts after being named for UFC Hall of Fame induction: “I found a way to win through heart and determination”

Frankie Edgar is reacting after being named for UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Edgar, the former lightweight champion, at 42, will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In a press release, UFC CEO Dana White broke the news of the induction:

“Frankie Edgar is one of the greatest athletes in UFC history. Frankie had an amazing career and consistently fought the best athletes in the world across multiple weight classes for more than 15 years. He is a legend, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of International Fight Week this summer.

Edgar was in the stands at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for UFC 297 this past weekend when the announcement was made.

The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas this summer during International Fight Week.

‘The Answer’ (24-11 MMA) retired in 2022 after his KO loss to Chris Gutierrez (20-5 MMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York at UFC 281.

A UFC career that began in 2007, Frankie Edgar beat the likes of Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA), Urijah Faber (35-11 MMA), Yair Rodriguez (19-4 MMA), B.J. Penn (16-14 MMA), and others.

Edgar competed in the lightweight division for most of his career, moving to featherweight in the later stages.

At the post-fight press conference, later posted to ‘X‘, Frankie Edgar reacted to the news:

“I’m like the everyday man. I’m not the strongest guy, fastest guy, but I found a way to win through heart and determination. I always left it in there.”

“I never went into a fight thinking I was going to lose. I prepared the correct way and always put 100% into every fight.”

When asked if he had any advise for future ‘Edgar’s’, he responded:

“Confidence. Believe in yourself. If you’re a confident dude, you can do anything in this world.”

Sound advice from a great athlete.

Are you pleased that Frankie Edgar will be honored by being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer?

