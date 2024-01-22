Watch Sean O’Malley’s live reaction to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 (Video)

By Susan Cox - January 22, 2024

Sean O’Malley reacted live on his YouTube channel to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland, Sean O'Malley, UFC

UFC 297 took place this past Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main event featured Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) in his first title defense going up against Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout. The result was a split decision victory for ‘Stillknocks‘, who would claim the middleweight title as his own.

Following the victory, Du Plessis exclaimed:

“This is history! South Africa … we can probably hear them from outside.”

The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 47-48 for Du Plessis. As promised it was a bloody war.

Both fighters would also be awarded $50K fight of the night bonuses.

In real time, Sean O’Malley was filmed reacting to the bout between ‘Tarzan’ and Du Plessis commenting:

“Holy Sh*t”

“Damn, this is impressive.”

“DDP is f**king in his zone I feel like.”

“F**k I don’t know how you judge it.”

“Sick fight.”

“Oh – that was a close fight.”

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming bantamweight title bout with Marlon Vera (23-8 MMA) on Saturday March 9th at UFC 299, which takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

O’Malley and Vera have a history, as it was ‘Chito’ who handed ‘Suga’ his only loss in the Octagon back in August of 2020 at UFC 252.

Were you watching Saturday night? Did you agree with the judges that it was Du Plessis who won the battle?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Topics:

Sean O'Malley Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

